Legal right does not make right
The Aug. 31 edition of the Gazette contained a deeply disturbing front page article about a group of Nazis conducting a protest demonstration on the campus of Mansfield University.
The protestors do, in fact, have a First Amendment right to free speech. But that still leaves unanswered the question, why would a group of Americans identify themselves as Nazis?
The principle upon which our nation was founded is that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, [and] that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” As human beings we share a common human essence that stems from the fact that we were all created in the image of God. It does not matter how much education one has, financial assets, or athletic prowess. It matters even less what the color of one’s skin is, or the texture of one’s hair. In the sight of Almighty God a human being is a human being is a human being. And human life is sacred precisely because we bear God’s image.
As someone whose father was a bomber pilot in the European Theater in World War II, and whose uncle was a combat engineer who was among the first to land on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, I find it deeply troubling that a group of Americans could self-identify as Nazis, the likes of whom many Americans risked their very lives to defeat in the War. Yes, the demonstrators have a right to free speech. But what they did is still disgraceful.
Robert W. Wheeler
Lawrenceville
Socialist Venezuela in crisis
Venezuela, once a wealthy, flourishing nation, is engulfed in a political and economic crisis. Since 1999, Venezuela has been ruled by two men from the same socialist PSUV party. Hugo Chávez was president from 1999 until his death in 2013 and was succeeded by Nicolás Maduro, his right-hand man.
During the past two decades, their socialistic party secured control of key institutions, including much of the judiciary, the electoral council and the supreme court. As a consequence, the system of checks and balances was shattered and the president became a dictator. Widespread government corruption ensued. But, despite growing discontent, Maduro was re-elected in 2018 in a rigged election.
In January 2019, Venezuela’s divided opposition united behind the National Assembly and its speaker Juan Guaidó. Arguing that Maduro’s re-election was not valid, Guaidó, with the backing of the National Assembly, declared himself “interim president.”
More than 50 countries, including the U.S. and the UK, recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. However, Venezuela’s military stayed loyal to Maduro. Maduro, with the support of China and Russia, remains firmly in charge of the country.
Shortly after Maduro was elected, global oil prices plummeted and Venezuela, which relies almost entirely on oil revenue for income, went into a seven-year recession. Venezuela was still a rich country, but its economic performance became impulsive and erratic.
The government maintained high spending levels by borrowing and printing money. Between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s, government debt increased from less than 30% of GDP to around 70%, and inflation increased from about 10% to over 60%.
Shortages of basic goods became widespread and Inflation skyrocketed. Numerous anti-government protests were squelched by the police.
With the economy in freefall, Maduro in 2019 relaxed some of the strict foreign currency regulations mandated by Chávez. Shortages eased as a result and in 2021, the economy started growing.
The U.S. eased oil sanctions against Venezuela in November 2022. But extreme poverty remains shockingly high and many of those without access to foreign currency continue to struggle.
Disillusioned with the failure of Juan Guaidó to seize control, the majority of the opposition parties withdrew their support from him in December 2022 and dissolved his “interim government.” The opposition hopes for free and fair presidential elections being held in 2024, for which they plan to field a unity candidate to take on Maduro.
Does any of this seem familiar?
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg