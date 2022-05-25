Racism is never righteous
On May 14th, an armed 18-year-old male in bullet-proof tactical gear and with a goal of killing Black people, opened fire in a TOPS supermarket in Buffalo. Thirteen people were shot, 11 of them Black. Ten of those people died.
I am outraged and heartbroken that another mass murder has happened in our country.
Make no mistake, however. While it might be tempting to blame all of this on one mentally-unstable younger person, this heinous act cannot be seen solely as the work of one person. It is an old tactic that some with great wealth and privilege sow seeds of mistrust and fear to separate “regular” people from each other.
It distracts people from insisting on real positive change so that everybody has a fair chance at a good life.
The far right white supremacy movement is expert at infecting the minds of vulnerable people with false information. People are manipulated into believing that their own struggles or worries are some other group’s fault and that hatred and violence toward a group of people is righteous and will somehow help things. This is always a mistake.
Racism is never righteous. Racism and hatred toward groups of people of different skin colors and cultures do not belong in our country, our state, our county, our neighborhood or our homes.
Life is actually richer and more fun when we include and get to know people of many different backgrounds and when we treat all people with respect.
Please join me in standing up against racism and the false narratives that help perpetuate it.
No more racism. No more hateful violence.
Claire Foreman
Mansfield
Thank you PennDOT
On May 14 and 15, the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club held its 31st annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament. With a record 677 anglers participating in this year’s tournament, the traffic flow entering and exiting our clubhouse property on Route 6 is a very real safety concern.
Working with the fine people of PennDOT, we again requested the placement of two large electronic signs. Placing those signs on the eastbound and westbound lanes makes a world of difference slowing the traffic through this area keeping all parties safer.
Our sincere compliments to the PennDOT team for a job well done!
Jim Baney
President, Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club
Cat food companies promote TNR for profit
Feral cat feeders will never let the populations decrease. National corporate TNR charities and pet food conglomerates put out incredible disinformation to keep money coming in.
One myth: “The vacuum effect. If you trap and euthanize, more cats will fill the void.” It’s really “The feral cat feeder effect; they want cats to feed.”
No cat food equals no permanent clowders of cats. I’ve lived next to TNR feeding sites two times. My elderly parents lived near a huge 100 cat TNR feeding site for 20 years.
It’s horrible, and feral cat hobbyists are dishonest and vindictive; they will stop at nothing to have kitties to feed.
The clowders of cats only got bigger. My parents and their neighbors united and fought back for years until the cats were dumped someplace else.
Mark Woodward
Sacramento, Calif.