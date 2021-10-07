Letters to the Editor
Thoughtless decision
I find it very disturbing that the president of the United States would remove Lee Greenwood, a man who sings ‘God Bless the U.S.A.,” from the Council of Fine Arts. Every time I hear him sing this song, a sense of pride swells up in me and tears run down my cheeks.
Shame on you, President Biden.
P.S. I am a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1966-1970.
Henry Bartlett
Blossburg
$3.5 trillion bill is destructive
“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin analyzed the $3.5 trillion spending package compiled by Democrats. Levin said many details of the legislation remain unclear, faulting Democrats for hiding controversial spending provisions in the more than 2,400 pages of the bill. Levin said little is known about what the massive bill actually includes.
According to his personal research Levin revealed various aspects of the bill:
- The Internal Revenue Service will get almost $80 billion designated to hire up to 125,000 employees to monitor you. They want to monitor all bank accounts as well as any transactions of $600 or more coming into or leaving your accounts.
- It massively increases the corporate tax rate on companies. The corporate income tax rate would be higher than in communist China and virtually every other industrialized country in the world.
- It extends the temporary child care credit with additional taxpayer subsidies in perpetuity. Levin said this is really a foot in the door for a minimum annual income that the government would pay people. Think about where this is going.
- It expands Medicare to include dental, vision and hearing and lowers the age from 65 to 60. Meanwhile, the trustees for Medicare have said it’s going broke in two to four years.
- It funds the Green New Deal. Levin stated, “It funds retrofitting buildings, subsidizing solar, wind, environmental justice and environmental equity, whatever that means.”
- It subsidizes low-income housing. Levin went on, “They want to create sustainable housing, public transportation. What’s that about?”
- It creates a civilian climate court. They want to indoctrinate and enlist tens of thousands of young people to address climate change. Whatever that means.
Levin said his research barely covered all the components of the bill and claimed there are many more taxes and “crazy stuff” left uncovered.
I truly doubt that the members of the House actually know what they would be voting for in this over 2,400 page bill. This massive bill covers a wide array of issues and ambiguous wording. Actually I believe a bill should only cover a specific issue that is clearly understood and prevent “pork barrel” items slipped in.
This bill would adversely affect our lives, devastate our jobs, alter our lifestyles, kill the economy and drive up inflation. And, most importantly moving us into socialism.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Comment period too limiting
Representative Clint Owlett provided information in last week’s newspaper about the upcoming public hearing at the Firemen’s Annex in Wellsboro on Oct. 12 regarding Congressional redistricting. Concerned citizens may submit written comments until Oct. 13 to be considered by the House State Government Committee by visiting www.PARedistricting.com. The deadline to register to share testimony for the Northcentral hearing is Oct. 6.
Having visited the site for submitting comments, I was disappointed to read that comments must be confined to Congressional redistricting and must only address our own Congressional district boundaries. This, of course, eliminates an opportunity to speak for fair districts across the state, where, unfortunately, egregious partisan gerrymandering exists for both Congressional and state legislative districts.
Another restriction of the hearing is that citizens who wish to offer oral testimony must submit their comments in writing for the committee’s review, also by Oct. 6 (unfortunate because that deadline is before the publication of this week’s paper, when the original notice only appeared in last week’s issue). The committee will then notify in advance those people whose comments have been selected to be shared at the hearing. This restriction, ostensibly, is to prevent irrelevant testimony from consuming the limited time of the hearing. However, this deadline provided only a few days to prepare and submit informed testimony and could limit the full range of viewpoints at the hearing.
Furthermore, the location of the hearing in Wellsboro is convenient for Tioga County citizens who wish to attend. However, it is decidedly inconvenient for the residents of other counties that comprise the defined Northcentral Region covered by the hearing. These include Mckean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Lycoming, Clearfield, Centre, Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties.
Concerned citizens who wish to learn more about the drawing of district boundaries and how they may influence fair representation at both the state and federal level will find excellent resources at www.fairdistrictspa.com, as well as the websites of Common Cause Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters.
Fair representation is an essential component of a thriving democracy, as are informed voters. All Pennsylvania registered voters deserve to have their votes counted, and the results should provide the most equitable representation possible. I urge your readers to protect the power of their own votes by learning more about fair districts and submitting their comments to the House State Government Committee.
Mary Anne Heston
Hector Township