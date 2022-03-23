More drilling not sole answer to energy independence
Recent comments in your paper referring to energy independence are somewhat misleading. Certainly, energy independence is an important goal. However, it should not be obtained by solely drilling for more crude oil. Energy conservation must play an important part in reaching sustainable energy independence.
Our brief period of energy independence came in 2019 and 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic when traveling was greatly curtailed. Crude oil was at $14 per bbl. When the pandemic waned in 2022, crude oil crude prices rose in response to increased demand. The Ukrainian conflict further exploded crude oil prices as greedy oil traders reacted to free market supply vs demand and pushed the price to $120 per barrel.
Forty-six percent of every barrel of crude oil is refined into gasoline for autos. Obama set CAFA standards for autos at 55 mpg by 2025. Trump then rescinded these standards to 40 mpg by 2026. The net effect was a stalling practice to appease big oil. Trump also proposed opening up federal onshore and offshore leases to his friends at big oil and allowing the keystone pipeline to move forward to import more sour high sulfur crude from Canada.
Numerous studies have shown that leaving the Obama CAFA standards in place would have resulted in less usage of crude oil than Trump’s approach of not reducing auto efficiencies and developing leases on pristine federal land and waters to pump more oil. Leases which would take 10 years to complete before any oil flows to refineries.
With the auto makers shift to plug in and hybrid EV vehicles the emphasis should continue to be on increases in automobile mileage which would reduce our need for crude oil and make America truly energy independent.
Ron Kamzelski
Wellsboro
China must be reined in
NATO members are enacting numerous sanctions on Russia in an effort to deter Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Accordingly, President Biden finally announced the U.S. would cease importing Russian oil and gas. But, the Biden administration is now considering importing petroleum from Iran and Venezuela, both allies of Russia.
Congress is considering legislation that would help prevent that possibility by prohibiting the importation of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas from Iran and Venezuela due to concerns over national security, citing their support for “foreign terrorist organizations” in ongoing conflicts and illegal activities.
The world’s largest carbon producer is China. Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer revealed that under the Paris Climate Agreement, China can continue to grow its carbon emissions up until 2030 at which time they are supposed to begin reducing them. The agreement also assumes that China will honor its commitment but offers no penalties if they fail to do so.
China is also a huge winner in another way. The Biden administration pledge to honor its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement in part by buying solar panels and other green technologies manufactured in China. Eight of the 10 largest solar companies in the world are Chinese.
Energy industry consultant David Zaikin, founder of London based Key Elements Group, said, “One of the biggest mistakes the West has done on green policies to cut CO2 emissions and try to reduce dependence on oil and gas producing nations is that the transition to renewable energy put the West at the mercy of China.”
It’s about time the United States ceases being outmaneuvered by China.
We must return to energy independence and leave the U.S. unaffected by global energy supply instability. We must increase domestic oil and gas production to curtail rising crude prices, and avoid enriching America’s adversaries by importing their petroleum.
The United States was a net exporter of all oil products, including both refined petroleum products and crude oil, before President Biden’s executive orders during his first week in office targeting oil and gas. Being energy independent the US would be in a position to export to the EU who has become energy dependent on Russia.
At the same time the United States must develop feasible green policies to cut CO2 emissions and China must be sanctioned and made to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg