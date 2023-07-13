America’s biggest threat is repeating falsehoods
A recent letter just prior to the Fourth spoke about the creation of the song “America The Beautiful.” It was timely. Unfortunately, it did not end with an emphasis on “brotherhood from seas to shining sea” which would have been great. The author concluded the letter with “America is currently under attack by Marxist and Socialist philosophies that are undermining its very existence.”
It wouldn’t take much study to see that this is a talking point with little basis in fact. We are not facing a revolution between our corporate leaders and workers. Our government does not control or owns the “means of production.”
We do have problems. Most polls show Americans lament the inability of the two major parties to work together. Calling those of a different party socialists or communists does not help that.
Our representative democracy depends on our two major parties allowing the occasional change of power from one party to the other (or a third if we ever have one). For that to happen all citizens must feel their participation through voting is encouraged, and obstacles to doing so removed.
Finally, there needs to be an understanding that progress depends on acceptance and dependency on truth and facts. And trust in those institutions whose job it is to present and act on them.
The threat to America is from those who feel repeating a falsehood enough times will make it essentially a fact. Putting obstacles in the way of those with a different philosophy to prevent them from voting will help keep their party in power. Finally, a failure to understand that throughout our history, our diversity was — and still is — our strength.
America the Beautiful is not complete without “crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea.” I think that is what we need to work on.
World sees a new forecast
Three weeks ago I was startled to realize I was looking on weather.com for a new daily forecast: air quality. It was obvious that not just we Tioga County folk, used to fresh, clean air, were experiencing something new, but so were those in New York City and Washington, D.C. This was a new normal that we Americans seemingly didn’t cause; the smoke was drifting down from neighbor Canada’s wildfires. I asked myself what if climate change, to which we all contribute, is exacerbating forest fires?
Last week, we were again beset with air quality particulate matter numbers well over PM100, at the time of writing PM181, when “everyone should avoid strenuous outdoor activities or prolonged exposure.” Unlike the predictions of precipitation on my weather app, this one did not predict when the smoke would clear.
I wonder how the particulates might affect the fish and the wildlife in this region. I wonder also what my father would say now about climate change if he were here at 100 years old. Twenty-five years ago when I was home for a winter weekend, Tioga County was having one of the coldest snaps in memory. As we looked out at horses and cows, Dad remarked that it was ridiculous that scientists could be talking about global warming. I kept my thoughts to myself.
What I was thinking then and now think with alarm is that scientists were not just predicting warming global temperatures, but dramatic weather changes, both warmer and colder, and these “spikes” and “snaps” were going to become more and more frequent as the earth continued its warming trend. I didn’t want such information or me acting wiser, to come between Dad and me.
Whether I should have challenged his assumption during a time with few in-person connections is an open question. He was my lifelong friend and had given me the most valuable things to think about as I worked alongside him. But this is now. Now we have to look at daily air quality forecasts when we see a summer haze out our windows.
Isn’t it time to have better conversations and begin to work together to solve climate problems more effectively than we have been? First, we have to embrace the fact that human-caused climate change is real, and then we must use our God-given sense and peacefully work together to diminish it, which is still quite possible