Ill-informed people are the problem
Recent letters from your readers indicate President Biden is responsible for everything wrong in America.
Afghanistan is all Biden’s fault. Bush, who started the conflict with no clear-cut exit strategy after the Taliban were quickly defeated and bin Laden escaped to our “allies” in Pakistan, had nothing to do with 20 years of misery.
Neither did Obama, who did naught in eight years to resolve the conflict and continued to perpetuate Bush’s mistake. Of course, Trump bears no responsibility for devising a “peace” plan that led to releasing 5,000 known terrorist and withdrawing almost all US troops from the country which then resulted in the quick chaotic takeover by the Taliban.
Rising gasoline prices are all Biden’s fault. The Texas freeze fiasco, hurricanes, Colonial Pipeline shutdown and a tremendous increase in product demand after he took office have nothing to do with free market increases at the pump.
Of course, Biden is responsible for the recent surge in Covid cases and never mind the ignorant people who refuse to get vaccinated or follow common sense precautions.
No doubt Biden stole the 2020 election by letting foreigners come to the country and vote and for making it convenient for millions of new voters actually cast a ballot.
Can’t find ammo for your toys, then it’s all Biden’s fault because manufacturers can’t keep up with the hoarders who need 10,000 rounds moldering in their basement. Likely the Second Amendment is gone as soon as Biden can convince a super congress majority and two thirds of the states to repeal it.
Perhaps the real responsibility for our mutual problems lay with ill-informed people who listen to the talking head morons at CNN & FOX and then vote for the candidates with the most money, promises and lies.
Ron Kamzelski
Wellsboro
Biden’s chaotic decisions
During Biden’s speech on 9/11 the president insinuated that Trump’s agreement with the Taliban forced his hand on withdrawal.
Lt. Gen. Kellogg said the Trump administration put a plan in place through negotiations with Abdul Ghani Baradar, a prominent Taliban leader. They told him they were going to arrange a deal with him, that the Taliban would not attack any Americans as they went through the troop withdrawal. A series of requirements had to be met before the withdrawal. Also, before the American troops were pulled out there had to be intra-Afghan peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghani. It wasn’t until peace agreements were in place that they would remove the final 2,500 troops.
Kellogg claimed that Trump’s agreement with the Taliban was “null and void” before Biden took office. “We set a conditions-based agreement that would have been between ourselves and the Taliban with certain benchmarks that had to be met. It was going to be a government of reconciliation, involving both the Taliban and the government led by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani.”
Lt. Gen Kellogg said Biden should have kept that path going forward. But when Biden decided not to have any peace talks, and when Biden never talked to the Taliban chaos resulted.
Instead Biden did it his way, American troops were pulled out leavings hundreds of American citizens, Western allies and thousands of Afghan allies stranded.
Bagram Air Base served as the nerve center of all U.S military operations in Afghanistan, coordinating its air assets and providing logistical support to ground troops. However, the Biden administration abandoned Bagram Airfield by slipping away in the night, greatly complicating safely evacuating all of American and NATO citizens and Afghan allies.
British Prime Minister Johnson and other members of the alliance had tried to persuade Biden to delay the U.S. withdrawal. The G-7 leaders had doubts that the U.S. and other Western allies would be able to safely evacuate all of their citizens and Afghan allies by month’s end. Biden’s refusal to work with our allies will affect our future relations with them.
Biden left the Taliban top-notch US military equipment worth $85 billion including helicopters, planes, armored vehicles, rifles and hi-tech radios. This is a catastrophe of epic magnitude. The Taliban now have massive state-of-the-art military equipment to wage their warfare.
Biden’s chaotic decisions led to the death of thirteen American military personnel.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg