Thanks, but it’s time for change
For the second time in two years, my company has given a donation to the Wellsboro Rotary to help their fundraising effort to raise needed funds to support the Wellsboro PA Laurel Festival.
Hats off to Susan Graver and the Wellsboro Rotary for their effort toward a great cause. Thanks to their efforts and the community support, this year’s 80th Laurel Festival and many more will continue to thrive and entertain thousands of tourist and attendees from Wellsboro and surrounding counties.
While the Wellsboro Rotary is raising money to support the Laurel Festival, the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce is turning away money from crafters and vendors who would like to show and sell their goods. Keep the food trucks, food vendors and (juried) vendors in the Green area as it has been for years.
Open up the side streets for (non-juried) craft vendors instead of rejecting them and sending their checks back. The side streets work great during Dickens, it can also work for the Laurel Festival. A few years ago, I applied for three vendor spaces and was rejected and my $375 check was returned.
My company sells custom designed/custom printed apparel geared toward hunting, fishing, biking, hiking and more. Reason given for being rejected: The Chamber already has a T-shirt vendor?
If my check was sent back, how much money is turned down each year from other vendors who also want to support the Laurel Festival but are turned away? Idea: How about letting this great event grow with new vendors and new merchandise for sale. There are many (non-juried) craft vendors with quality merchandise that would not turn this event into a flea market.
The added vendors and food trucks will offer the community and tourists more to see, more to purchase and will keep them in our great town longer supporting the shops on Main Street and, yes, more money raised by the Chamber.
Dave Dowling (K&D Hobby)
Wellsboro