Challenges which cases are tried
Around 300 or so people and I reported for jury selection on Feb. 7 for a murder trial. Two hundred forty of us waited from 8:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Deane Center or around Wellsboro never to meet with anyone regarding the trial.
I was #197. Only the first 60 were interviewed and 16 were picked from them. I kind of knew about the case and could not understand why a murder charge was even brought against the defendant.
I also knew the DA had been preparing for this since the beginning of 2022 because they had still not worked on my son’s case. Anyway, I see today that the trial is over and a verdict was reached. I was right — this should have never been brought to trial. What a waste of Tioga County monies.
There are real cases out there that should be tried. There are so many families who know and have evidence (real evidence) on who sold their loved one deadly drugs and still no Drug Delivery Resulting in Death charges have ever been brought in Tioga County.
How much Tioga County money was sunk into this charade? I know each one of the people who showed for jury selection received $10 plus mileage. All that money should come out of the DA’s $185,000 per year salary.
Cynthia Compton
Mansfield
Biden’s approval
rating
unchanged
John Swinton (1829-1901) was head of the editorial staff at the New York Times from 1860 to1870 and later served eight years in the same position at the New York Sun. In 1880, Swinton was the guest of honor at a banquet hosted by the kingpins of his profession. After someone offered a toast to the independent press Swinton infuriated his colleagues by replying: “There is no such thing, at this date of the world’s history, in America, as an independent press. You know it and I know it.” Swinton went on to expound on his reasoning.
THowever, the quote raises the question of whether there is still truth in Swinton’s remarks. Anyone who closely follows the mainstream media and fact checks it can hardly avoid finding truth in such remarks. The best evidence lies in the actual reporting by mainstream media on CNN, MSNBC, etc. and how they cover what actually happens by distorting it or sidestepping it entirely.
Paul H. Weaver, a former political scientist at Harvard University, in his analysis entitled “News and the Culture of Lying: How Journalism Really Works,” said, “The news media and the government are entwined in a vicious circle of mutual manipulation, mythmaking and self-interest. The two institutions have become so ensnared in a symbiotic web of lies that the news media are unable to tell the public what is true….”
According to the latest Reuters poll,less than half of Americans approve of President Biden. The national opinion poll, conducted Feb. 14-15, found that 51% of U.S. adults disapproved of Biden’s performance while 44% approved and the rest were not sure.
As Democrats prepare for a difficult midterm campaign, one of their biggest quandaries is Biden’s approval rating, which has fallen sharply with his mismanagement to contain the pandemic, rising prices, foreign policy crises and unbridled illegal immigration.
Clear majorities now disapprove of the job President Biden is doing, prompting uncomfortable vibes in the party about how much to incorporate him into their campaigns.
To my Wellsboro critic Kevin Connelly and Westfield critic Gayle Morrow: I stand firmly behind my Feb. 3 editorial concerning President Biden’s catastrophic first year that the mainstream media sugar coats. However, I do retract my statement on the Keystone XL Pipeline. A paper by the Natural Resources Defense Council gives an excellent explanation of the Keystone XL Pipeline issue.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Keeping elections legal
When I was just a young boy, my maternal grandmother started teaching me how the U.S. Constitution and even the state constitutions were what made America the greatest country in the world.
Funny thing, over the decades I’ve seen surveys of Congress and even of state legislatures where elected representatives have never even read the U.S. Constitution or their state constitutions. To me, that is a crime.
I keep copies (plural) of the Constitution in my house. I grew up being taught the state legislatures must ensure laws they were writing would pass a constitutional test and historically witnessed just the opposite happening. I’ve seen politicians repeatedly violate the U.S. and state Constitutions without any penalty for doing so.
The U.S. Constitution and state constitutions are the laws of the land and every politician who violates a Constitution or votes for an unconstitutional law needs to be prosecuted for having done so, no excuses. Enacting unconstitutional laws and allowing illegal aliens to vote in our elections are crimes and regardless of political party, when politicians violate constitutions, we the people need to be informed of those crimes.
Thankfully, we do have some politicians like Doug McLinko who recognize when something unconstitutional has happened and they do something about it. So thank you Doug and the attorneys who fought to show the obvious unconstitutional portions of Act 77.
We should never allow even a single illegal vote in any election to happen. It diminishes the value and purpose of free elections in a democracy. I’m willing to bet there are members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate who have never read the U.S. Constitution or the state constitution so they don’t have a clue if what they are voting on is constitutional or not. It was too obvious that Act 77 violated both the U.S. and state Constitutions.
Victor Lawson
Columbia Crossroads