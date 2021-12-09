History defines nation
This year has been one of terrible and uncertain things developed by the current administration. It’s unbelievable what this administration did and attempted to do.
A quote from the book “We Will Not Be Silenced” by Erwin W. Lutzer is Arthur Schlesinger’s comment that if a person loses his memory, he doesn’t know who he is. When a nation loses its history, it becomes whatever people say it is. An usually the loudest and most angry voices win.”
How true this is. We have the Senate and House of Representatives passing, or attempting to pass, bills with 2,000 or more pages, a huge amount of money to spend without allowing the individual members to read it all. Fortunately we have a very brave Democratic senator who votes no on many of these bills. Praise him for that.
It is impossible for an average person to understand how this administration can let so many illegal aliens enter our country and not test them all for COVID, moving them at night via air planes to other states to (possibly) infect that population, while requiring, by Presidential mandate, that all Americans be vaccinated or not work, and also ignoring the natural immunity brought on by these persons surviving an infection from COVID.
They are also ignoring some ideas to restart our economy better. Isn’t it terrible that we are lacking workers for many industries and small businesses because we are paying the non-worker more money to stay home? Terrible.
Also some of the ideas being taught in schools such as Critical Race Theory, are supported by this administration. Yes we have to completely rid of racial discrimination; you cannot do that by blaming everything on the white race.
By the way; there are some countries that today that still have legal slavery, at least one in Africa.
Another quote from that same book is so meaningful: “At the foot of the cross, we confess that there is a common ground between all racial and ethnic diversity in the world.” We must adopt this cure.
Richard Becker
Mansfield
Status of Roe v. Wade
Many commentators assume that if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade that the issue of abortion would revert back to the individual states to determine for themselves. But that assumption reflects a superficial understanding of Roe.
In Roe, the court did declare that a woman has a right of privacy that would include the right to have an abortion, but admitted that that so-called right is not spelled out anywhere in the Constitution.
But what is more disturbing about the Roe decision was how the Court handled the other question involved: whether or not the unborn child has a right to life protected by the Due Process clause of the 14th Amendment, which reads, in part, “nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
The Court ruled that it did not need to answer the question of when life begins, and denied that unborn children are “persons” for Constitutional purposes. Thus they are not protected by the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the Constitution.
What is especially ironic about the Roe decision is that the Court had used essentially the same argument in the infamous Dred Scott decision of 1857 to deprive African-Americans of their constitutional rights. In that case the Court ruled that black people could not be citizens of the United States, and hence are not entitled to the protections of the Constitution. Dred Scott could not even bring his case before the Court simply because of the color of his skin. It was precisely because of this kind of legal reasoning that the 14th Amendment was added to the Constitution.
Thus if the Justices are honest with what the Constitution actually says, they would almost certainly have to conclude that unborn children are human beings with a right to life that is protected by the Constitution. Abortion should be outlawed in all 50 states as a violation of basic human rights.
Robert W. Wheeler
Lawrenceville
Comments needed on flyover plan
The Maryland Air National Guard is seeking authorization to control airspace over the Pennsylvania Wilds so they can conduct low-altitude airspace trainings. The ANG released the Draft Environmental Assessment and has issued a draft Finding of No Significant Impact. The PA Wilds Steering Committee however disagrees and has raised the following concerns.
- Broadband services in this area are not reliable. If an accident were to happen there would not be immediate 9-1-1 access. Response times would be hampered because of the remoteness of this region and the fact that EMT responders are volunteers.
- Noise disturbances from jet fighter fly-overs would discourage people from coming to the area and diminish economic opportunity. The noise would also panic deer and other animals increasing the potential for road-kills.
The PA DEP is accepting comments on this proposal until Dec. 31. If you have any comments/concerns about the ANG airspace proposal please contact the PA DEP.
Kathy Cook
League of Women Voters Pennsylvania Environmental Director
Concerned about impact of proposed flights
Silence in today’s world is a rare commodity, particularly in urban areas, from which many tourists are willing to travel far to experience the peace and quiet that so many of us enjoy here in the Pennsylvania Wilds. Whether we’re talking about sportsmen or hikers, whitewater enthusiasts or stargazers, many travelers to our area are as attracted to the silence found here as they are to the natural beauty.
This attraction has become a vital part of our local economy. According to an article by spotlight.pa. org, “In 2019, tourists spent an estimated $1.8 billion in the region, and the tourism industry accounted for over a tenth of the region’s employment.”
How ironic is it then that the Maryland Air National Guard has chosen much of the PA Wilds, including part of Tioga County and much of Potter, for conducting low level training flights by A-10 Warthogs? Flying as low as 100 feet from the ground, these exercises may be authorized for as many as 170 days a year. Imagine.
Impacts may go far beyond disturbing those of us who depend on tourism or who deeply value the peace we associate with our area. While according to the Guard’s own assessment, the noise may be loud enough to “startle people or rattle windows,” there will not be “significant impacts.”
Yes, wildlife and domestic animals may be “startled,” too, but we shouldn’t worry because of the short time period planes would be at low attitudes. I wonder, especially considering the proposed frequency of exercises that will occur two or three days a week between one to four hours. One only has to observe a dog cringing during a thunderstorm to appreciate the impacts on the other creatures among us.
Advocating for a full Environment Impact Study, which has not been conducted, and calling for public hearings that would accompany such a study, Richard Martin, of the PA Forest Coalition, writes, “While we support our military, the PA Wilds is not the appropriate place to conduct extremely low-level training in airplanes.” Among his reasons, Martin cites a report by DCNR concerning previous incidents when low-level Warthog flights by the New York National Guard posed serious safety risks in our area.
The Potter County commissioners, among others, have invited the Maryland Air National Guard to participate in a public forum, where stakeholders might share their concerns (http://today.pottercountypa.net/md-air-national-guard-extends-public-comment-period/). So far, the Guard has declined but has extended the public comment period from Dec. 15 to the 31st. Based on the comments received, the Guard may decide to conduct public meetings and submit to a full EIS.
I urge your readers to seek more information and submit their own concerns and comments by writing to Kristi Kucharek, National Guard Bureau, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews MD 20762-5157. Her email address is NGB.A4.A4A.NEPA.COMMENTS.Org@us.af.mil.
Mary Anne Heston
Hector Township, Potter County