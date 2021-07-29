Letters to the Editor
Disappointed with decision
I wish to express my disappointment with the Tioga County commissioners’ decision to “defer to counsel” and kneel down to the intimidation of Gov. Tom Wolf.
The attorney was not empowered by the voters to make decisions; you were.
I never thought I would see the day that government officials would act to prevent citizens to investigate their own government.
C. Arnold McClure
Huntingdon County
Penn State student’s petition
According to the Daily Collegian, Penn State student newspaper, a quote by Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro is inscribed on a wall inside the university’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center. The quote reads:
“The equal right of all citizens to health, education, work, food, security, culture, science and wellbeing — that is, the same rights we proclaimed when we began our struggle, in addition to those which emerge from our dreams of justice and equality for all inhabitants of our world — is what I wish for all.”
Penn State student Erik Suarez from Venezuela, a former prosperous South American country devastated by socialism, voiced his concern. Erik said he was disturbed to find on campus the same kind of propaganda that inspired the deadly socialist experiment in his home country.
“Fidel Castro represents the misery of not only the Cuban people, but Venezuelan people as well, as being the inspiration for the regime in my country as well,” the aspiring senior wrote on Twitter.
In a letter to Penn State’s President Eric Barron, Suarez argued that the benign-sounding quote masked Castro’s decades-long rule as a communist dictator and went against the university’s values. He was joined by students identifying as victims of communism and totalitarianism, and representatives of the Penn State College Republicans and National Young Americans for Freedom.
“For many across campus, Castro is a figure of totalitarianism and oppression that many victims of communism and their families have experienced during their lives,” Suarez wrote in his letter. “We believe this figure does not represent the values of Penn State and having his words on campus washes the reality of who he really was, a dictator.”
“If Penn State truly values freedom and prosperity, then it cannot ignore the atrocities and plights committed by Fidel Castro,” the letter adds. “His quote misrepresents his infamous legacy, and in return, ignores those values that we enshrine as a community and university.”
Following the student-led campaign, Penn State agreed to remove the quote by Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro.
Suarez’s petition occurs as the Cuban people rebel against the communist regime that has ruled Cuba since 1959. In large-scale protests, people have taken to the streets in cities and towns across Cuba, to not only rally against interminable shortages of food and basic necessities, but call for the end of the communist dictatorship that causes their suffering.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
It’s time to regroup
I have become increasingly dismayed at the allegations and speculation being cast about regarding the 2020 election and the call for the “forensic audit.” While many of us are dismayed at the way Pennsylvania conducted the election at the hands of Governor Wolf and the State Supreme Court, I believe that while we continue to look back at what went wrong in 2020, we are losing a great opportunity to make some serious and needed changes for future elections.
Sadly, when disappointment peaks, it becomes easy to be convinced that anything that supports the narrative is fact. While some facts presented warrant concern, some are so speculative it would be just as easy to believe that they are a creation of a group of hackers out of Beijing or the Ukraine, the only purpose of which is to foment discord and chaos here in America.
Republicans have long claimed to stand for law and order. It has been the pillar upon which we stood last summer when we watched with dismay as so-called peaceful protests burned and looted urban neighborhoods across the nation. While some were calling to defund police and other law enforcement agencies, we were standing firm in support of the law.
I hope this is not just convenient when the circumstances fit our narrative. The current request for access to the voting tools, machines and ballots of Tioga County has been deemed to be illegal and it is a battle best left for the lawyers and the courts to sort out, not threats and public outcries of ”the law be damned.”
We are currently squandering a great opportunity to make some significant changes. For years, one of the greatest concerns we have had has been the identity of the person casting the ballot. With mail-in voting becoming available, those concerns have grown. Several attempts to ensure that the voter presents some form of identification have been defeated with excuses of disenfranchisement of some voters.
Yet an overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians feel that ID is not only a valid consideration, but a necessary one. With the growing majority of voters now favoring ID, the governor, who recently vetoed a bill containing such a provision, had indicated a willingness to be more open to the prospect.
We should be looking to make future elections more secure. It is critical to focus on tomorrow. If we continue to insist looking at yesterday, tomorrow may very well pass us by.
Don Hoffman
Chairman, Tioga County Republican Committee
Conduct is unbecoming
Many of you are familiar with Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries. Until recently I was proud to be associated with the shelter and its commitment to the lost and abandoned dogs and cats in Tioga County.
A great deal of the shelter’s success can be attributed to its manager, Laura Clarson, my daughter. I am familiar with her commitment to the shelter and the animals there. However, despite everything that Laura has done for the shelter, the board of directors chose to terminate her employment on July 7.
Laura is a no-nonsense individual and she will not mince words. This has created some hard feelings but Laura’s sole goal in life was to look after the animals.
At Laura’s termination, she was on workmen’s comp from an injury she received performing her duties. This injury required surgery and she was to be off her foot for 6-8 weeks. The board failed to have someone run the shelter in Laura’s absence, so she returned to work within two days.
Needless to say, the operation was not a success and a second surgery was performed. Complications arose necessitating a third surgery. It was then that she received an email advising her that she had been terminated.
The email was followed with a letter stating that the reason for her termination was the shelter could not effectively function with part-time help and volunteers. To me, this speaks volumes about how valuable Laura was to the shelter.
When Laura started working for the shelter, she was paid for 20 hours a week, but she usually worked 60 to 70 hours. When she asked for a raise, she was told by the board that they were her “volunteer hours.” Laura was able to receive compensation for 40 hours a week, but she had no vacation or sick time.
This woman totally committed and dedicated her life to the shelter and its four-legged occupants. I feel that this termination was absolutely unfair and rings of pettiness. There is more to this, but that is not the purpose of this letter.
Suffice it to say that the board got its wish. Who will ultimately suffer are the animals in Tioga County who need help. This will also, I believe, have a lasting effect on Laura. Some may say I am biased but I assure you that the facts are so egregious that I would be writing this letter regardless of who was involved.
Robert Clarson
Wellsboro