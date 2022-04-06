Ironic twists to gun rights position
I received a newsletter from our representative, Clint Owlett, with the article “Wolf Stomps on Second Amendment Rights” because of his veto of the “Constitutional Carry” law which eliminates the requirement that a person carrying a concealed firearm must have a permit to do so, issued after a background check.
I own several pistols and a rifle, am a member of the NRA and have a carry permit. I didn’t find getting the permit burdensome or restrictive. I agree with the late Justice Antonin Scalia that even constitutional rights are subject to reasonable regulation.
If a police officer believes a person is illegally carrying a concealed firearm, it’s easy to confirm that he or she has the required permit. How does a police officer do so under “Constitutional Carry”? I suspect it means running a criminal history check to see if the person is disqualified from carrying, and it doesn’t appear calculated to make law enforcement’s job any easier.
I suspect that Mr. Owlett is also opposed to “gun free zones” in the Commonwealth as infringing on the constitutional right to carry a concealed gun. Ironically, there is one “gun free zone” which the legislature is firmly in favor of.
If you want to visit the State House in Harrisburg you will find that even with a permit to carry, you cannot bring your weapon into that building. Apparently the Second Amendment doesn’t apply in the place where the legislature works. Shouldn’t the legislature be subject to the same risks as ordinary citizens at their place of work?
Another irony: while making it easier to carry a gun the Republicans want to require voter identification cards since Trump failed to carry the Commonwealth in 2020. In other words, you’ll need a permit to vote, but not to carry a gun.
James Tutak
Wellsboro
Writer opposes Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
Please share my position on the Draft Environmental Justice Participation Policy, as I have responded to the DEP’S comment request.
We are quite happy with, and choose to keep our coal-fired power plants, that bring needed valuable low-cost energy. These plants have met all federal compliance requirements.
Our involvement in the RGGI, Regional Greenhouse Gas policy, needs ended now. The $410 million carbon dioxide capture and trade allowances power plants will be required to purchase under RGGI requirements will hike customers’ utility rates. This will make household and company energy use unnecessarily expensive.
RGGI will additionally bring communities hardship, due to job losses caused by power plant closures. Contractors performing maintenance on coal power plants, truck drivers and companies supplying products to these important plants will all lose income.
The Homer City Generating Station supplies a generous and substantial amount in property tax revenue to the Homer Center School District, due to its location. RGGI would require Pennsylvania to obtain utility energy from other states.
We need to keep our low utility cost coal-fired power plants operating here, not be required to pay higher costs to get energy transported here. Taxing present companies providing for us now, to subsidize new forms of energy is stealing revenue that should be used for maintenance, employees, and functions designed to keep low cost energy available.
Individuals and companies seeking other forms of energy need to invest their own personal resources into this venture, and not expect costs to be raised on others to pay for their ideals.
Regina Liermann
Apollo