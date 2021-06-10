Letters to the Editor
Congressman shouldn’t apologize
In a recent letter to the editor, Bob Borzok faulted Fred Keller of neglecting the duties of his office and that he should apologize and resign.
Fred Keller represents Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District which covers 13 counties, including Tioga, and part of three other counties. The 12th Congressional District is predominately Republican.
Rep. Keller agreed with Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on 94% of 679 votes in the 116th Congress (2019-20). Out of 61 votes, in the 116th Congress Fred Keller disagreed with Nancy Pelosi on 66% of the votes. However, Speaker of the House Pelosi by tradition votes at her discretion, and missed 91% of the votes.
Thus far in 2021 Rep. Keller has voted “no” 27 times, along with over 95% of Republicans, against the Democrat’s destructive agenda, including voting “no” to make Washington, D.C. a state and “no” to impeach President Trump.
Bob Borzok’s criticism of Rep. Keller for voting against the proposed commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is over dramatized. It is another Pelosi witch hunt, at tax payers expense. Also, the White House declined to endorse an investigation. Rep. Keller is representing his constituency very well. No apologies needed,
As far as the Jan. 6 incident is concerned, it was reported by Reuters on May 21, 2021 that John Earle Sullivan who portrayed himself as an independent journalist who was reporting on the chaos, but actually encouraged other participants to “burn” the building and engage in violence. Prosecutors have filed multiple criminal charges against him. Sullivan recorded a video of the confrontation between rioters and police just outside the U.S. House of Representatives chamber that included the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. He sold that footage to several news outlets for a total of $90,000, which U.S. authorities have confiscated.
The new footage from the Capitol riots throws further doubt on the mainstream media’s narrative that the unarmed protesters entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6 constituted a violent “insurrection.”
Edwin Gillmore
Blossurg
Thank you to law enforcement
Law enforcement officers need to be thanked for what they do every day to keep others safe. Putting their own lives on the line every day for those of us who live in our communities. Whether you are a local officer, sheriff’s department officer or state police, you are appreciated and cared about.
We are so blessed in Gaines Township with three great officers who work full-time jobs, but find the time to keep our township safe. Giving up their free time to serve all of us, so thank you Sam, Josh and Ron for what you do.
It takes very special people to serve others every day. May God always bless you and keep you safe. Thank someone today.
Judy Sullivan
Gaines