Renewable energy
Countries all around the world are moving towards a low-carbon future by embracing solar, wind, geothermal, and other renewable energy sources.
Iceland is a country running on 100% renewable energy. It gets 75% of the electricity from hydropower, and 25% from geothermal. The country takes advantage of its volcanic activity to access geothermal energy, with 87% of its hot water and heating from this source.
Sweden, in 2015, set an ambitious goal to eliminate fossil fuels from electricity generation by 2040, and has ramped up investment in solar, wind, energy storage, smart grids, and clean transport.
Costa Rica has produced 95% of its electricity from hydro, geothermal, solar and wind over the past several years, thanks to its unique geography.
Nicaragua generates its electricity from renewables. The country is aiming for 90% renewables, with the majority of electricity coming from wind, solar, and geothermal sources.
Scotland’s energy needs are resolved by wind. Wind power generates 98% of Scotland’s electricity needs.
Uruguay is now almost 100% powered by renewables after less than 10 years of concerted effort. The country invested heavily in wind and solar, rising from just 40% renewables as recently as 2012.
Denmark gets over half of its electricity from wind and solar power and in 2017, 43% of its electricity consumption was from wind. The country aims to be 100% fossil-fuel-free by 2050.
One common theme among all these success stories is that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to making the switch.
However, unlike natural gas and coal, you can’t store wind and sunshine to use when you need to make more electricity. If the wind doesn’t blow or the sun hides behind clouds, there sometimes isn’t enough power for everyone.
According to the Foreign Policy analysis, moving to a “carbon-free” energy future “requires massive amounts of energy, not to mention the extraction of minerals and metals at great environmental and social costs.” These are some of the things converting to batteries, solar and wind would necessitate: 162 million tons of aluminum, 34 million metric tons of copper, 4.8 billion tons of iron, 40 million tons of lead, and 50 million tons of zinc.
Land space is needed for the windmills and solar panels. Bloomberg reports that getting to zero carbon by 2050 would require a land area equal to five South Dakotas “to develop enough clean power to run all the electric vehicles, factories, etc.”
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Sexualizing our children
A June 9, Gazette article announced the introduction of a drag queen reading to our community’s children on Deane Center property on June 25. When parents in our community should be encouraged to raise their children in the training and instruction that comes from the Lord (Ephesians 6:4), parents are instead being invited to sexualize their children at an age when children don’t even question their obvious God-given genders at birth.
Dr. Andrew Sayre, MD
Wellsboro
Australian gun laws would not apply
I’m a liberal (not progressive) Democrat. I’m also a gun owner, NRA member and retired attorney. I think it puts me in a position to objectively consider all sides of an issue. Last week’s column on gun control was, to put it mildly, naïve.
Mr. Polman compares the gun culture in America with Australia’s and implies that we could eliminate or reduce mass shootings by emulating their gun control laws, ignoring the fact that Australia does not guarantee the right to possess firearms constitutionally. Any attempt to apply the Australian model to America would be doomed to failure in the courts.
There is much talk about banning assault rifles. They are already banned. Brittanica’s definition of “assault rifle” is one capable of full automatic fire. No true assault weapons have been used in any mass shootings, although the Las Vegas shooter used a now-outlawed bumper stock to duplicate full automatic fire.
The new term being used is “assault-style” rifles, which means banning weapons based on how they look, not on how they function. Ban the AR-15 and AK-47 types and you can still buy any number of hunting rifles or pistols which fire just as rapidly at any gun store.
A friend brought up an interesting thought: how could the Buffalo and Uvalde shooters, teenagers with little work history, afford their weapons, ammunition and body armor? Someone should ask.
Each shooter was the NRA’s darling, the “law abiding citizen,” until firing the first shot. I can walk into the local Tops with full body armor, an AR-15 and extended magazines and no one can stop me until I start shooting.
Instead, let’s consider banning 30-round magazines and body armor, which have no legitimate civilian purpose except to facilitate the killing of as many people as quickly as possible.
Jim Tutak
Wellsboro