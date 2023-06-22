Council makes appropriate responses

Kudos to the Wellsboro council for the rational conduct of its member at the June 12 council meeting. Councilman Mike Wood showed a good grasp of community politics when he suggested that the dispute between St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Comic Con’s organizer Julian Stam over the Sunday street closings during two of St. Paul’s worship services needed to be settled by those involved. His proposal that representatives from council, the church, the police and Stam will likely find a solution to the problem makes good sense. And then there was the business of Pride Day on June 24. Several things stand out about the citizens’s objections to holding this event (which was so successful last year). A resident of Gaines township, outside the borough, invoked the horrendous Uganda law that criminalizes the very existence of its gay citizens to suggest that acknowledging the presence of gay members of the Tioga County community will lead to an outbreak of HIV, suicide, general lawlessness and the destruction of “family values.” And a local clergy person evidently thinks diversity, love and tolerance are not in the community’s “best interests.” The council heard these opinions respectfully but took no action on the matter. In their treatment of both issues, the Wellsboro council illustrated rationality, respect and good judgement. Would that this were true of all governance groups. Ellen Blais Mansfield

