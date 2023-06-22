Council makes appropriate responses
Kudos to the Wellsboro council for the rational conduct of its member at the June 12 council meeting. Councilman Mike Wood showed a good grasp of community politics when he suggested that the dispute between St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Comic Con’s organizer Julian Stam over the Sunday street closings during two of St. Paul’s worship services needed to be settled by those involved. His proposal that representatives from council, the church, the police and Stam will likely find a solution to the problem makes good sense. And then there was the business of Pride Day on June 24. Several things stand out about the citizens’s objections to holding this event (which was so successful last year). A resident of Gaines township, outside the borough, invoked the horrendous Uganda law that criminalizes the very existence of its gay citizens to suggest that acknowledging the presence of gay members of the Tioga County community will lead to an outbreak of HIV, suicide, general lawlessness and the destruction of “family values.” And a local clergy person evidently thinks diversity, love and tolerance are not in the community’s “best interests.” The council heard these opinions respectfully but took no action on the matter. In their treatment of both issues, the Wellsboro council illustrated rationality, respect and good judgement. Would that this were true of all governance groups. Ellen Blais Mansfield
Looming microchip crisis
China’s aggressive actions towards Taiwan have been observed by the United States, which has reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan’s defense. Under Xi, Beijing has massively ramped up military and political pressure to get Taipei to accept its sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and sending warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone. China considers Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out using force to take control. Taiwan makes 66% of all regular semiconductors, and more importantly makes 90% of the most advanced semiconductors on earth. Their semiconductors are more than five years ahead of ours. A China attack on Taiwan could immediately prevent semiconductors from leaving Taiwan. Currently only 12% of semiconductors are made in the U.S., but none of the most advanced semiconductors are manufactured in the U.S. Our entire infrastructure is built upon the fastest semiconductors. YouTube is able to display videos, Zoom is able to host meetings worldwide, and people are able to use both applications on their smartphone because they have the fastest semiconductors. In fact, no crucial system or activity — defense, power, finance transport, finance, communications, health care — can function without the fastest semiconductors. Companies that depend on the fastest semiconductors, but through necessity tried to use regular microchips instead, found that some systems would run very slowly but most of the equipment wouldn’t work anymore. If that’s bad, apply that problem to the F-35 fighter jet. This weapons system, as well as most high-tech military equipment, uses the most advanced semiconductors. If any of that equipment has a software update that requires new semiconductors, we’re out of luck. Our military defense would be devastated. National security relies on the fastest semiconductor chips. The U.S. national, state and local governments have created tax and regulatory policy that makes investing in new manufacturing of semiconductors incredibly difficult. It takes mountains of money and many years to even get through the process of permitting and approval to being a project in the U.S. Furthermore, while these policies intend to protect the environment, they actually don’t. They simply slow down the process and increase costs. This contrasts with other countries that don’t have the red tape and offer tax credits and big deductions for investments in semiconductor. The U.S. must make it more advantageous to a company’s stakeholders to invest heavily in new semiconductor production instead of paying dividends and performing stock buybacks. Edwin Gillmore Blossburg
