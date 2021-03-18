Letters to the Editor
It puzzles me
I voted for Democrats in the last two elections. Most of my neighbors voted for Republicans to represent them in Washington. That’s fine. We are all good neighbors who are helpful and friendly to each other.
I am not rich and my neighbors aren’t rich either. We are all “average Americans.”
The COVID-19 bill was just signed into law and it is huge. It’s a lot of money but it will help me and my neighbors directly. We will get a little more money to spend on overdue bills and rent or to use to buy something extra which will help get our economy going. There is money in that bill to help my neighbors who have children at home. There is some money to help my neighbors who have lost their jobs to tide them over until they find a new job. Plus there’s a big chunk of cash to help our local schools and for the distribution and administration of COVID vaccines. That alone is a big part of helping us all get back closer the to normal lives we lost due to the virus.
This new legislation is one of the most popular in recent history. About 75% of all Americans think it is a good idea. The majority of Republicans are also in favor. Yet not one of the Republicans that we elected to represent us voted for it. That puzzles me.
There was another high cost bill a couple years back that our elected Republicans favored even though it was highly unpopular with average American voters. That tax cut bill benefited wealthy Americans and big corporations. Remember, none of us are wealthy. But the wealthy and the big corporations are those most likely to make large political donations to reelection campaigns so that’s not puzzling to me at all.
The biggest puzzle to me is why do we, in North Central Pennsylvania, average Americans, continue to send representatives to Washington who, when they get a chance to vote for something that will help us, decide to vote against that legislation?
Loren Nowak
Wellsboro
The $28 trillion federal debt
On March 1, the gross federal debt of the United States surpassed $28,000,000,000,000 ($28 trillion).
The gross federal debt includes debt held by the public and debt held by federal trust funds and other government accounts. The debt held by the public is the amount that the U.S. Treasury has borrowed from outside lenders by financial markets to fund government programs. That debt is held by individuals, businesses, pension and mutual funds, state and local governments, and foreign creditors. According to the latest data available domestic creditors held 61% of the outstanding debt held by the public. The remaining 39% was held by foreign creditors.
For fiscal year 2018, China was the top foreign holder of U.S. government debt, Japan ranked second followed by Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Brazil and the United Kingdom. The largest single institution holding U.S. government debt was the Social Security’s Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, which held 13% of the nation’s total public debt.
In fiscal year 2020, the government’s net outlays for interest totaled $345 billion. Interest costs are already the fastest-growing component in the federal budget. As the national debt grows and interest rates rise from their current low levels, the United States will spend increasingly more of its budget on the cost of servicing that debt, reducing the ability to finance necessary infrastructure and economy requirements.
Of the $1.9 trillion emergency COVID-19 relief bill, only about 9% is actually going to go to COVID medical relief. At a time when the federal debt has reached a staggering $28 trillion is not the time for funding for basically every piece of the Democrat agenda, disguised as a way to help America. America’s high and rising debt threatens our economic future.
It is high time and imperative that Congress stops funding pet projects and pork barrel giveaways and becomes financially responsible.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Election is over
Ron Benjamin’s letter on imagined voter fraud is a prime example of the logic (or lack thereof) of the True Trump Zealot. Instead of producing evidence of voter fraud, he challenges Bryn Hammarstrom to prove “there was no voter fraud.” This is typical of Benjamin’s type. Can’t prove something? No problem. Challenge your opponent to prove a negative.
Suppose I claim, with no evidence, that Biden carried Tioga County in 2020, but that voter fraud by the Republicans resulted in his “loss.” But instead of having to prove my allegation, I simply say “Prove it’s not true.” How would Mr. Benjamin do it?
He conveniently ignores the fact that many of the courts which threw out the unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud were Republicans and/or Trump appointees. The Supreme Court wouldn’t even let the Trump advocates file a complaint. So ruling in the 7-2 opinion were Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett, all appointed by Trump and confirmed by a Republican Senate. Does he allege that they were biased or part of some nebulous conspiracy to deny Trump a victory?
I hate to break the news to Mr. Benjamin, but in America the burden of proof is upon the party making an allegation. And in one of the cases of claimed election fraud, Judge Matthew Brann, a Republican, member of the Federalist Society and an NRA Life Member, sitting in the U.S. District Court in Williamsport, compared the Republican challenge to a “Frankenstein’s Monster” of “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”
Logic was never the strong suit of the True Zealots, but Mr. Benjamin’s arcane argument shows how laughable their topsy-turvy version is.
So, Mr. Benjamin, wake up and smell the coffee. The election is over. Trump lost and Biden won. Stop your whining and get used to it.
James Tutak
Wellsboro
Information left out of letter
In last week’s op/ed page, one letter was a request for assistance sorting and packing greeting cards as a fundraiser for a “home to abused and abandoned kids.” Another pointed out the hypocrisy of anti-maskers claiming “it is their body and their choice,” which, as the letter-writer pointed out, seems “pretty pro-choice.”
A third letter was a call to double-down on efforts to deny women the option of safe and legal abortion, thus ensuring the ongoing need for places for abused and abandoned kids to live, preferably sans taxpayer support, and enabling the duplicity of those who profess, when it’s convenient for them, that government interferes way too much in our personal lives.
Dorothy Koontz asks in her letter “What can we do?” to continue to make it as difficult as possible for a woman to have an abortion. She cited statistics with no source or context; she provided the grisly information about the Indiana doctor as though his appalling lack of professional and moral behavior is somehow a reason to deny women the option of choosing to continue a pregnancy or to terminate it; she advocated for the requirement of an optional, and not inexpensive, medical procedure, an ultrasound, as a tool to convince women seeking a legal medical procedure that she shouldn’t have it.
She neglected to say that Planned Parenthood provides a host of reproductive/health services to women, mostly low-income women. She neglected to say that the U.S. abortion rate continues to decline—the 2017 rate, for instance, was below 1973 levels (guttmacher.org). She neglected to say that in the U.S. just slightly over 1% of abortions are at 21 weeks or later, and that under Roe v. Wade third trimester abortions are legal with a doctor’s certification that the procedure is necessary to save the life or health of the mother. For an excellent perspective on late-term abortions, read www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/how-abortion-law-in-new-york-will-change-and-how-it-wont.
She neglected any mention of holding men responsible. She neglected to consider why “these women,” as she so dismissively refers to them, might be “using abortion as a means of birth control.” She neglected to note that, polarizing terminology aside, most polls show most Americans are in favor of abortion being legal in most instances ( www.wellandgood.com/statistics-abortion-2020-election/).
Gayle Morrow
Westfield