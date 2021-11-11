Missing letters
LGBTQIA...before the alphabet runs dry, how about M or F? “...male and female He created them.” (Genesis 1:27)
Andrew Sayre, MD
Wellsboro
Article sheds positive light
Our family was so pleased to see coverage of Lilac Burke’s local work highlighting LGBTQIA awareness in the Wellsboro Gazette this week. Lilac’s leadership in this area is something to be commended, and we hope that many others will follow in their footsteps to create safer more welcoming local communities.
It is exciting to see local businesses committed to this work, too. We look forward to continued support of Lilac’s work, and our work with Tioga County Pride, and encourage others to engage as well.
Thank you, Lilac, for your efforts to educate and promote awareness, and to Donna LeSchander for sharing Lilac’s story and the positive impact of their work on our Tioga County communities.
Kim Slusser
Millerton
Congratulations to Scout
I would like to congratulate Lilac Burke on their achievement of receiving the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for their project Tioga Pride focusing on LGBTQIA awareness in our county. Thank you, Wellsboro Gazette, for publishing the article.
The statement by the Mansfield borough office in support of Tioga Pride displayed by local businesses is also very encouraging. Displaying the sticker means a business or organization is “taking a stand against bigotry in all forms.” It’s important to support everybody in our community.
I would hope there aren’t people who oppose this project or the article in the paper. I, for one, am a proud supporter of Tioga Pride.
Yolie Canales
Wellsboro
Appreciates inclusive stories
I am writing today regarding a recent article published through the Gazette that I think needs to be brought to the forefront immediately.
LeSchander’s recent article, “Girl Scout Gold Award focuses on LGBTQIA issues,” was exciting, hopeful and inspiring. As a member of this community since 2013, it is a breath of fresh air to see such inclusive work coming from within Tioga County.
Our region is supported by those who travel in from all areas of the country to take in the colors of the Laurel Festival, experience the vendors of A Dickens Christmas and learn from the education provided at Mansfield University. We (our county) preach the belief that our area is strong and welcoming, and it is people like Lilac Burke who embody that belief to demonstrate and put into action what it means to be part of a welcoming community.
I assist in maintaining the presence and success of Mansfield University’s Pride Center, and I am fortunate enough to have been able to speak with Lilac to discuss their project and the work they have been doing within the community. I am proud to have one of their stickers displayed at the entrance to my office, and I know it is people like Lilac who are changing our communities for the better.
It is because of folks like them — determined, brave, caring and strong — that I have hope for a more inclusive community for our beautiful county, a county I am proud to call my home.
Thank you, Lilac, and thank you to the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, the leaders of Troop 40802, and all other supporters of the work they are doing with their project. I would also like to thank the Wellsboro Gazette and Donna LeSchander for sharing Lilac’s story.
To those who may have taken issue with either the article or Lilac’s project, please remember this: when entering our great commonwealth, you will read, “Welcome to Pennsylvania: Pursue Your Happiness,” and it is Lilac’s work that is ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to pursue their happiness here in Tioga County.
I look forward to reading more stories of people advocating for inclusive change within our community.
A. Austin Boroch
Mansfield
Not finding humor on TV
For four years, late night TV comics kept us entertained by mocking Trump, who rightly deserved the abuse for his dishonest and misogynistic behavior.
Now, Tucker Carlson and the fascist conservatives at Fox are simply returning the favor with their constant disparagement of Biden. However, FasCon Fox is supposed to be a respected news outlet and not a conduit for comedy or yellow journalism.
No one can argue that the facts they present aren’t slanted to damage the president and cause antagonism between Americans.
Perhaps it’s a manifestation of being a foreign-owned media outlet. Does Fox’s Australian owner, Rupert Murdock, hate America so much he takes some sort of perverse pleasure in directing his minions to destroy the very country which provides the money for his billionaire lifestyle?
Ron Kamzelski
Wellsboro