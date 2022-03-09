Energy independence is goal
Energy independence means eliminating the need for the United States to import petroleum and other foreign sources of energy, either entirely or with the exception of imports from Canada and Mexico. Energy independence would leave the U.S. unaffected by global energy supply disruptions, and to restrict reliance upon politically volatile countries for its energy security.
According to the Energy Information Administration, which has official energy statistics from the U.S. government, the U.S. was between 86% and 91% self-sufficient in 2016 in total energy consumption. In May 2011, the United States became a net exporter of refined petroleum products. By 2014, the United States was the world’s third largest producer of crude oil, after Saudi Arabia and Russia, and second-largest exporter of refined products, after Russia. In November 2019, the United States became a net exporter of all oil products, including both refined petroleum products and crude oil.
In 2021, the U.S. went from energy independence and the world’s largest producer and net exporter of refined petroleum products, to an importer of crude oil and petroleum products.
Among the executive orders that President Biden signed during his first week in office were several targeting oil and gas. Biden suspended new fossil-fuel leases and drilling permits on federal lands and waters for 60 days. But, at a “Climate Day” event the following week, he went much further, declaring an indefinite pause on new federal oil and gas leasing altogether.
During 2021, the U.S. imported 12 million to 26 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products per month from Russia. This also means that the U.S. economy is extremely vulnerable to oil price hikes, while higher oil prices are a boon to Russia and help subsidize Vladimir Putin’s territorial aggression. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, energy prices are already rising further, and experts predict the Russia-Ukraine conflict could push inflation to 10%, driven in part by gas.
NATO members are enacting numerous sanctions on Russia in an effort to deter Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, since the United State and the EU have become energy dependent on Russia, sanctioning Russia’s lucrative petroleum exports is problematic.
President Biden should immediately retract his executive order to suspended new fossil-fuel leases and drilling permits on federal lands and waters to enable the United States to return to energy independence and thereby also not provide lucrative petroleum income to Russia.
EDWIN GILLMORE
Blossburg
Restoring republic is priority
Americans are afraid of what is going to happen next and they have rightfully lost fair in their government. Corporate America has replaced our republic with a fascist oligarchy. They bribed our representatives with huge donations in exchange for huge tax cuts and, at the same time, they exacerbated our divisions to the bring of another Civil War.
I am an American patriot and I believe we should be living by the principles written in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution everyday of our lives, but we are not.
Restoring our republic will be a daunting task, but if we allow corporate America to continue to govern us, it will lead to our total destruction. Here are some ideas to get us started.
First, stop viewing or reading our national news channels and newspapers. They are corporate-owned and largely represent corporate interests. Second, read “Evil Geniuses” by Kurt Andersen.
Third, search the internet for independent journalists. I found 40 and Beau of the Fifth Column is my favorite. Some of the others are Jimmy Dore, Roland Martin, Joe Madison, Chris Hedges, Richard Wolff and Colonel West.
Fourth, there is a new political party, the People’s Party. Our candidates pledge to represent ‘We the people’ and they will not accept corporate donations. Check our platform at peoplesparty.org. We have to get out in the streets and we have an opportunity on May 12; mark your calendars now.
There is legislation to cap what companies can charge for traveling nurses. This is at a time when we are faced with a severe shortage of exhausted nurses due to the failure of our politicians, administrators and CEOs. There is no legislation to cap their salaries. This is immoral.
Our courageous nurses are ready to protest May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
RONALD C. PATT
Austinville, Va.
Student seeks info on Pennsylvania
To the people of the great state of Pennsylvania,
Greetings! My name is Jocelyn and I am a fifth grade student at Salida Elementary School in Salida, Calif. We live in the central valley located east of San Francisco. This year we are each going to complete a state project. I picked Pennsylvania. I am asking for any and all information from you about your great state to be sent to me. If you would, please send me any postcards, articles, maps, pictures, pins, pencils, stickers or pamphlets from Pennsylvania.
My school address is: Jocelyn Yepez, c/o Ms. Montgomery’s 5th grade class, Salida Elementary School, 4519 Finney Road, Salida, CA 95368.
I really appreciate your help in making my project a success! I am lucky to have and learn about an awesome state like Pennsylvania.
JOCELYN YEPEZ
Salida, Calif.
Volunteer card sorters needed
We need volunteers to help sort the thousands of donated gift cards that go to St. Jude’s Ranch which houses abused, neglected and abandoned kids. These children repurpose the cards which St. Jude’s then sells.
The card sorting will be Monday, March 14 at 11 a.m. to 2:30 or 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 130 Main Street Wellsboro. Bring your own bag lunch. Hope to see some of you there and thanks.
GRETCHEN FORBES
Middlebury Center