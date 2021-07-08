Letters to the Editor
It’s time to return to the Bible
Education authority Professor William Jeynes, a senior fellow at the Witherspoon Institute in Princeton, N.J., spoke at the Heritage Foundation on Aug. 13, 2014 concerning putting the Bible and prayer back into public schools.
He said that there is a correlation between the decline of public schools and the Supreme Court’s decisions to remove Bible and prayer from our public schools, Jeynes said that, since 1963, there have been five negative developments in the nation’s public schools:
- Academic achievement has plummeted
- Increased rate of out-of-wedlock births
- Increase in illegal drug use
- Increase in juvenile crime
- Deterioration of school behavior
He said, “We have to understand that actions have consequence; when ethical integrity is removed this is what can result.”
Fast forward: Parents are now very concerned that their children are being indoctrinated with Critical Race Theory. Parents have greatly increased their objections by vociferously demanding school boards stop the destructive brainwashing. It’s not just white families protesting, black parents are also. A black mother from Duval County, Fla., warned the Florida board of education that telling a child he’s the victim of oppression is “the essence of holding a child back.”
Parents have grown increasingly angered and have allied with “No Left Turn in Education,” a rapidly-growing national group that supports parents as they fight against lessons on systemic racism. It’s a movement that has buoyed grassroots parental organizing around the country, bringing the views and concerns of national politics to school boards.
It’s time to take an urgent U-turn and put teaching the Bible back into public schools. The 1963 Bible study benchmark case, Abington v. Schempp ruled that the Bible is worthy of study, and that such study is constitutional. However, since our public schools can’t be used for preaching religion, they must teach the Bible as literature. That’s a start.
The entire United States is being inundated with the racial injustice teachings of Critical Race Theory which teaches children that they are inherently prejudiced and that white Americans have an obligation to make up for historical injustice.
The Bible views all of humanity within the default state of “in Adam,” therefore white people are not born guiltier than non-whites, and non-whites are not born more innocent than whites.
People are not born guilty of the sins of past generations. Each man will give an account for his own sin (Deuteronomy 24:16).
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Voter fraudsters convicted in Pennsylvania
Some people believe the 2020 election was fair and without fraud. Others believe the fraud was obvious. I decided to try to find some facts and spent 15-20 minutes searching.
I found Philadelphia is famous for voter fraud. Last year, the (now former) Supervisor of Elections for south Philadelphia was indicted for election fraud and, in May 2020, pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to stuff the ballot box for specific Democratic candidates for state Supreme Court and other democratic politicians in the 2014 and 2016 elections.
Where did the money come from? Enter “Buzzy.”
He was indicted in July 2020 for paying those bribes. If you are interested in his real name, it is public information. Look under convicted felon, former Democratic representatives from Philadelphia to the U.S. House of representatives, released from prison in 1985.
I read affidavits from 2020 poll watchers who were prevented from watching signature verification (which renders the mail-in ballot invalid) and newspaper reports of shredder trucks hurriedly called up to take care of the counted (but invalid) ballots in spite of the U.S. Supreme Court justice requiring the mail-in ballots to be segregated, stored and protected.
Some believe that, for the first time in 30 years, Buzzy did not help the election process. Others believe he received a hefty bonus from George Soros for delivering Pennsylvania to Biden.
John Swanson
Wellsboro