Does Keller provide accurate representation?
I question whether Fred Keller, the U.S. Congressman for the 12th district of Pennsylvania, truly represents the citizens of Tioga County. How many registered Republicans agree with his positions?
Apparently Mr. Keller does not have a problem with Marjorie Taylor Green’s encouragement of the protestors who committed the insurgency at our Capitol building. He voted against relieving her of her Congressional duties.
Mr. Keller also joined the Supreme Court case to throw out the November 2020 election results. No evidence of voter fraud has ever been produced to negate Biden’s win. Does Mr. Keller not believe in facts or is he a puppet of the former president who incited an insurrection in out nation’s capitol building?
Furthermore, Mr. Keller refused to certify the votes of our citizens in the electoral college. Pretty outrageous stuff here. He wants to negate the votes of his constituents? Really?
Keller’s failure to support the impeachment of Donald Trump is an example of the fantasy realm in which he apparently resides. Mr. Trump definitely encouraged his minions to break into the Capitol. This insurgency was unlawful, disrespectful and murderous.
I hope that registered Republicans in Tioga County will think long and hard about whether they want to continue their association with Mr. Keller and his right wing cronies.
Jennifer McCarthy
Wellsboro
Marxism has not, will never work
In my long life, I never had an idea that I would have to write a letter like this.
Seeing all the work of the current leading political party, I have a number of horrible thoughts.
The first, is that the Democrats have so many ideas that have been used before without any success. Lets examine some of these.
Marxism being pushed, behind the scenes and it does not work.
Show me a communist or highly socialist country that is successful and lets people do what they want. There are none. Sometimes Sweden is pointed out as a socialist country, but it is not. Some socialistic ideas have been implemented, but their economy is run by capitalism.
The reduction of taxes in the USA, by the former president, increased the number of people working, reduced the unemployed to 2% by making millions of jobs. Sweden has very high taxes, so even though their production of goods is done as “free market capitalism,” their jobless rate is about 6%. Why would we want to deprive our population of the decent lives by increasing taxes? Let us reduce federal spending.
This entire motivation of the leaders of the new administration is about ’power of government’ and the incoming leaders want that power. They want to control you. They will eventually tell you what to eat, drive and how to live. You will own nothing except the shirt on your back.
I lived in the USSR for seven years and saw communism at work.
In communism (aka, Marxism) the entire power is out of the hands of the population. They have no power. As children, they were indoctrinated by a group similar to our Girl and Boy Scouts. After graduating from their version of ’public schools,’ they had no choice in their careers. That decision is made by the government.
Also the industries and farming didn’t do well. Also their stores were almost empty and, if they did have something prepared, there was not an alternative to what was in inventory. No other brands were available.
Oh yes, do you remember that the USSR (and other Marxist countries) not needing walls to keep other people out like our country does, because no one wanted into that country? Their citizens wanted out.
Richard Becker
Mansfield
Can U.S. Postal Service be trusted?
Last Thursday, Feb. 4, when I opened the mailbox, to my surprise I had received a Christmas card, postmarked Dec. 15, making this the sixth holiday card received in this New Year.
During the last week in January, to my surprise I found in my mailbox five past editions of the Wellsboro Gazette, dated Nov. 12 through Dec. 10. I wondered what had happened to my newspapers.
In December, I was devastated to see a late fee on my credit card statement because I always send my payments in well before the due dates. Sadly, the payment had not been delivered in time, so I had to pay a finance charge.
In recent discussions with family and friends, many have had similar experiences with their mail. These are not isolated occurrences.
So, I wonder why and question how we can entrust the United States Postal Service with the delivery of so many important documents (completed tax returns, passport applications, W-2s, 1099s, etc.) and the protection of our most personal information (social security numbers, dates of birth, demographics, etc.) with questionable certainty of their delivery?
Is this the governmental institution that should be deemed responsible with something as important as mail-in ballots for not only the 2020 presidential election but all elections going forward? Just wondering…
Barbara Madden
Chester Heights