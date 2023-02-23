People watch as rights extinguished
Since high school, I have wondered how people can let a communist state take over.
I now see the answer. People watch it happen.
In the case of America, we had the greatest generation who fought and won WWII. They came home, had families and gave their children a great life. The Baby Boomers were the most educated generation in America’s history. But unfortunately, they have also turned into the Age of Doom.
It is not their fault. After WWII, the Communists did not stop. They infiltrated the motion picture business and the colleges. We now see the results. When children have ideologies installed in them by the third grade, their foundation will be set for life.
When you don’t teach a nation’s history, you take away the people’s pride and the knowledge of who they are. Belittle religion and the difference between right and wrong. Install multiculturalism and dilute the nation’s identity further. The agenda will succeed in tearing the fabric of society apart.
One catchphrase was “You can’t fight city hall.” I can see now that was the beginning of the end. America started by fighting city hall. America was to be a nation of laws, not of men. The Constitution says the people are city hall. When the laws are twisted and manipulated by men, the people lose.
Benjamin Franklin said, “We have given you a republic, see how long you can keep it.” When centralization takes place, a monstrosity will result. Eventually it becomes uncontrollable. It is all done to do good and protect the people. It happens a little at a time, and all rights are lost. As the government does more, the people transfer responsibility. The problem is we are responsible for ourselves; our actions have consequences.
Now in 2023, America is on the brink of losing everything. We have leaders installed. Three-digit agencies are pulling the strings. A press that in not interested in facts and getting to the bottom of anything. A population that wonders what is next, is there any hope?
Foreign powers have high hopes of just walking in and taking over. This. It is a global fight between good and evil. America has the Constitution. There are enough people who still care about the power of law. The founders did pray to God and asked for his blessing.
An awakening is taking place. Evil cannot win. God’s will will be done.
Tim Bogaczyk
Blossburg