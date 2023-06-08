Runaway spending
During 2022 the federal government added $1.38 trillion to the national debt. The federal government collected $4.90 trillion yet spent $6.27 trillion. As of April this year, the federal government revenue is $2.69 trillion while the federal government spending is $3.61 trillion. The national debt has reached a shocking $31.46 trillion.
Between 2021 and 2031 the national debt will be $6 trillion higher than was projected when Biden took office. Between 2024 and 2033 interest cost from borrowing will total an overwhelming $10.2 trillion.
The immediate spending reduction in the Biden-McCarthy Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 is minuscule and long-term reductions are small and uncertain. Faced with a $1.571 trillion deficit next year, and $20.3 trillion in deficits over the next 10 years, the deal agreed upon by President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy includes only $12 billion in spending reductions next year.
Furthermore, the roughly $1.3 trillion in alleged cuts over the 10-year horizon represent only 1.7% of total spending and are not guaranteed as future Congresses could waive or amend many of the reductions. This is one of the reasons why 71 Republican House representatives voted against the Biden-McCarthy Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.
Trillions are truthfully incomprehensible, so let’s put these figures in perspective. In 2021 the median family income in the U.S. was about $70,784. If that family spent like the federal government, they would spend $19,879 more than they earned that year. And they would spend $276,000 more than they earn over the next 10 years.
Certainly no bank would willingly lend to a household with this financial record. And over the next 10 years they’d likely gasp if the household submitted a “fiscally responsible” proposal that required them to only cut $173 out of their budget next year and reduce their amount of new debt by only $18,000 out of $276,000.
Heritage Action for America, the grassroots advocacy arm of The Heritage Foundation, opposed the legislation resulting from the Biden-McCarthy deal.
“This deal does not meet the moment, and it does not address the root problems that have led to nearly $32 trillion in national debt,” Heritage Action said in a written statement. “As members of Congress continue the fight to rein in Washington’s spending addiction and prevent the country’s fiscal ruin, we remain committed to finding solutions to once and for all bend the spending curve down.”