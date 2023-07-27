Livestock can’t eat trash
Making hay when the sun shines. That’s what farmers do. There are lots of farmers out there trying to get their work done. They don’t like having to be on the road any more than most of us like dealing with the slow traffic. However, it’s necessary to get from farm to farm at times. Fortunately for me, for the most part all I have to deal with is getting from one side of the road to the other.
The sun was back this week and the second cutting was lush and ready to cut. I have a field with about 500 feet of road frontage on SR 287. Every time that I cut it, the first couple of times around there is always an assortment of garbage that has been thrown out from traffic: plastic and glass bottles, cans, paper bags, Styrofoam containers and other things that I won’t mention. It appears to be just about the place where people finish their Happy Meals.
These items can create problems for the equipment that we use to harvest, as well as being very detrimental to the animals that it is fed to. If these items make their way through a harvester, they are shredded into small pieces and mixed into the forage that farm animals can ingest. This can make them very sick and quite often die.
We do our best to put a quality products for the livestock that we provide feed for. It’s usually a mixture of alfalfa, clover and mixed grasses, a kind of garden salad for livestock.
I know that most of you take care of your trash and don’t toss it out the window, but if you happen to see your neighbor doing it, would you please remind them of what kind of damage it could do? When you’re enjoying that beautiful garden salad that is so readily available this time of year, just imaging what it might be like to chomp down on a piece of aluminum can or plastic. Thanks.
Craig Owlett
Wellsboro
New theatre owners open in style
If you weren’t able to attend the premiere performance of the refurbished Victoria Theater in Blossburg on Saturday night, you missed a great show. Deb Capese, the new owner, and her husband, Dom, have refurbished the theater yet still managed to retain most of its original charm and interesting history.
The inaugural live band was Jake’s Rockin’ Country Band and rock the house they did. The audience was small but enthusiastic and tapped their feet and clapped their hands to songs by Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Melissa Lambert, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride and others. We are looking forward to more shows at this new (old) theater that will include monthly live performances, audience participation shows and, yes, even movies, along with popcorn, beverages and greeters and, of course, Maggie Mayhem, the Capese’s Boston terrier, complete with red bow.
This sounds like a commercial and we guess it is. It was so enjoyable to go to a local venue and not think about anything else but having a good time, sharing the evening with people we didn’t even know, singing along (badly) and coming home relaxed and upbeat. It was an evening without bad news assaulting us from every channel, a little respite from politics and division.
The theater was a labor of love and really hard work by the Capeses, who did it out of interest in serving their community, sharing their numerous talents and creating a place we all can enjoy and escape for a little while.
It is a pleasure to be able to write about something positive and uplifting and non-controversial that will certainly add to Blossburg’s appeal. Thank you, Deb and Dom, and we wish you all the best.
Jack and Kris Reilly
Covington
Writer should ponder his own immigrant background
I read Mr. Gillmore’s letter about the Yellow Peril with considerable revulsion. No doubt he would have been one of the first volunteers to corral Japanese-Americans on to the trains and into the concentration camps back in 1942. To quote Sherlock Holmes’ friend, Dr. Watson, “What ineffable twaddle.”
I presume that Mr. Gilmore’s hero is former president Trump who promised, in December 2015, “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” and who also painted all Mexicans as criminals, drug dealers and rapists.
Unless Mr. Gillmore is of full Native American ancestry, he is the product of immigrants, most likely from Ireland, who came to this country to escape poverty. He should look at some of the editorials and letters to the editor in the 19th century newspapers, complaining about how these illiterate drunkards from the Emerald Isle are a natural criminal class who would take jobs away from “real” Americans, and, of course, go into politics and support the Democratic Party.
Had Mr. Gillmore actually taken the time to read the 2016 Democratic platform, especially the section “Fixing Our Broken Immigration System,” he might reconsider his paragraph 2. And if the “majority of first-time immigrants” (whatever they are) vote Democratic, is it any surprise given the anti-immigrant biases of Mr. Gillmore and his ilk? Would you expect them to vote Republican?
His paranoia is not too different from that of the Tree of Life and Buffalo Tops gunmen who believed in the Great Replacement Theory: that Jews, Latinos and others are out to “replace” white Americans.
I’d suggest that Mr. Gillmore take the time to consider his own immigrant forbears, the historic biases against them, and read Emma Lazarus’ poem The New Collossus, before he is so quick to condemn people based solely on their ancestry.
Jim Tutak
Wellsboro
County data available on prevalence of Alzheimer’s
At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2023, researchers released the first-ever county-level prevalence estimates finding east and southeastern U.S. states have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia. In Tioga County, the Alzheimer’s dementia prevalence estimate is 10.4% among residents age 65 or older.
The research comes following the release of Healthy Brain Initiative: State and Local Road Map for Public Health, 2023-2027 by the Alzheimer’s Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Road Map provides public health officials throughout the nation with a set of strategies to promote brain health and improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and their caregivers.
Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates can help public health officials determine the burden on the health care system and better understand areas of high risk and need. It is critical that we continue to implement a dementia public health infrastructure across the Commonwealth.
Sara Murphy
Vice President, Programs and Services, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter
Music fest needs local support
Dear citizens of Wellsboro, where, where, where were you? There were empty seats at the free Endless Mountain Musical Festival concert on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The whole orchestra, from all over the U.S. and the world, played a wide variety of beautiful music from Broadway, tangos and then concluded with “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Dave Stahl, American jazz and big band trumpeter, brought the audience to its feet. Conductor Stephen Gunzeuhauser led these gifted musicians through music which we seldom get to hear and see in person unless we attend these excellent concerts.
It’s not all classical music, it’s a splendid variety for every taste. Try to attend at least one of the concerts this year, and consider attending many more next year. You’ll be glad you did!
I’m an EMMF supporter from the beginning!
Bev McKnight
Wellsboro
Chinese meddling?
According to a 2021 report from the Department of Agriculture, China owns roughly 384,000 acres of U.S. agricultural land.
Last year, 300 acres of farmland were purchased near Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) called it a ‘”spy base.” That base is where our airplanes that track what’s happening across the globe are launched. He said, “A company in China was acquiring land around that base and wanted to build a 400-foot silo that could look directly into the base; and we were like whoa, what’s going on there?’
“We heard scheme after scheme that made no sense at all,” Rep. Garamendi said. “We’re going to build a deep-water port. Really? Around Travis Air Force Base? No, you’re not. We’re going to farm. Well at that price, you’re going to lose a lot of money farming, so none of the reasons why the land was acquired make any sense at all.”
Now the United States Air Force is investigating a company that’s purchased $800 million of land near Travis Air Force Base in California, one of the most critical military bases in the U.S. But after eight months of investigation, government officials have been unable to identify who’s behind it nor rule out any threat to national security.
“We’re very, very concerned about this,” said Rep. Garamendi. “It’s so extensive and so secret, it’s impossible to get any information about what’s happening here.”
This land is adjacent to Travis Air Force Base a critical national security platform. Therefore, an area where spy operations or any other nefarious activity could take place that could detrimentally impact the ability of Travis Air Force Base to operate in a moment of national emergency.
Public records show that “Flannery Associates LLC” began purchasing land around the military base in 2018 and acquisitions ramped up in 2023. “Now literally three sides of that base are totally controlled by the Flannery group,” Rep. Garamendi said.
Yet no one including local, state and federal officials can unearth who’s behind the group. However, Garamendi said that he has reason to be concerned that China is tied to Flannery Associates.
According to Garamendi, Flannery Associates has also acquired land around the interstate electrical grid system stemming from the Columbia River into Central California, including land that contains wind turbines that provide significant power into northern California.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Noise is distraction of reality
There has been a lot of media attention concerning the movie Sound of Freedom that makes the movie, and therefore human trafficking, seem like a partisan issue. Please do not be distracted.
See the movie (I have). It is based on a true story (with the usual documented tweaks for a more concise narrative), and the facts it gives about human trafficking are accurate. Don’t be distracted by the lead actor’s political beliefs and statements. Don’t be distracted by the responses to him. Don’t be distracted by columnists like Michael Reagan, who promises to see the movie but didn’t before speaking out about the Left being against it, or The Guardian’s story raising fears about who on the Far Right is using the movie for what purposes.
Just imagine if half the energy spent on partisan shots was spent on preventing and fighting human trafficking and caring for those caught in its web. Let’s put our energies together on this. Human trafficking happens everywhere, though what we deal with in Tioga County looks different in many ways from the international trafficking the movie portrays.
Rewritten of Tioga County, a local nonprofit, is made up of volunteers with a broad spectrum of political and religious beliefs who know that this issue is the responsibility of us all. To think it is only people of a certain party or faith or worldview who fuel the demand is foolhardy.
But to recognize that we can make a difference by working together is empowering. Rewritten of Tioga County has many resources on our Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn accounts. We do trainings. We provide help for survivors and those vulnerable to exploitation. Join us.
Lilace Mellin Guignard
President, Rewritten of Tioga County