Letters to the Editor

Festival was well done
A huge, heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce and the many volunteers who organized the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival.
This has been a year of cancellations and uncertainty, and it was wonderful to enjoy the festival again this year. For those who might have thought the parade was too short or that things weren’t quite “normal” — the chamber put the parade together in just four short weeks, and many schools were affected by the closings this past year.
I know personally how much work goes into producing the events, and I commend all those involved for a job well done. Thank you all.
Sandi Price
Carlisle
Why July 4th is a federal holiday
The American colonies were part of the huge British Empire that circled the globe. The colonies were subject to it and taxed by it. The American colonists’ separation from the British Empire wasn’t a sudden, brash act. Instead it was the culmination of a series of events, which began more than a decade earlier.
It materialized when British troops marched from Boston into Lexington and Concord intending to suppress the possibility of rebellion by seizing weapons from the colonists. However, colonist spies discovered the plan. Paul Revere and other horsemen sounded the alarm that British troops were coming; local militia companies were activated, enabling them to successfully counter the British threat. The British actions initiated the Revolutionary War in April 1775.
By 1776, most colonists realized that reconciliation with their mother country would not be possible. In April of that year, serious discussions began throughout the colonies regarding how to declare their separation. Individual states and Congressional delegations wrote and issued proposals declaring independence, but a uniting national document was judged essential.
Therefore, the Congress appointed five delegates to draft a declaration: Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania, Thomas Jefferson of Virginia, Robert R. Livingston of New York, Roger Sherman of Connecticut and John Adams of Massachusetts.
They crafted a rudimentary outline and assigned the formulation of the document to Thomas Jefferson. His declaration was presented to the Congress on June 28. It was debated and edited over the next few days, and a second draft was agreed upon on July 1.
The next day 12 of the 13 colonies voted to ratify the Declaration of Independence (New York had abstained on voting until they could debate it among themselves and they voted “yes” a week later.). Nevertheless, the Declaration was formally approved on July 2, but a few more edits were made over the next few days. On July 4, 1776 the Continental Congress announced that they had formally declared independence from British rule.
However, six more years of war and hardship elapsed between Independence Day and the signing of the Treaty of Paris on Sept. 3, 1783, officially ending the Revolutionary War between Great Britain and the United States, thereby recognizing American independence. But as far as the colonists were concerned, America was a nation on July 4, 1776.
Happy 4th of July and God Bless America.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Remember principles of nation’s origins
This coming weekend we will be celebrating the 245th anniversary of the formal signing of the Declaration of Independence. And that comes just after the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, which occurred on July 1-3, 1863.
All of this raises some important questions. Why did we declare our independence? Why did we fight the Civil War?
The Declaration of Independence contains a very broad statement of principle. After referring to “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” it goes on to state that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness . . .”
But many today, following Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, deny that we were created by a Supreme Being. This, in turn, raises the question about whether or not there is such a thing as “the laws of nature” and “unalienable rights.” If we came into existence through a blind, impersonal natural process, what is the basis for human rights?
President Lincoln stated, in his Gettysburg Address, that we are a nation “conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” He said that the nation was engaged in a civil war, “testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure.”
In order for democracy to succeed, or even to survive, the people themselves must be self-governing. They must have a strong sense of right and wrong, and respect the rights of others. This, in turn, presupposes the existence of a Supreme Being to whom we are all ultimately accountable. The alternative is some form of human tyranny to bring order out of the resulting chaos.
Today our nation finds itself in a social and political crisis. Let us rededicate ourselves to the principles on which the nation was founded – that we were created by God in his image, that we all share a common humanity, and are subject to moral law.
Robert W. Wheeler
Lawrenceville
There are reasons for crime increase
There is an enormous increase in crime in our country. Why?
In New York City, the murders have increased quite a bit. In 2020, murders were 462, which was up 19% from 2019. So far in 2021 it has increased to 299, which is up again by 54% (for this period) from 2020.
Interestingly, prison and jail numbers are down by 28% vs. 2019. Perpetrators of severe crimes are no longer kept after being arrested. Cases have been reported where a released perpetrator has committed another crime the day after being released.
Connection? Common sense says “keep them in jail.”
Another thing promoting robberies etc., is a quoted from the Bible that :”The love of money is the root of all evil” from First Timothy 6:10.
In my opinion, the great movement towards extreme socialism is based upon the same thing. While in the Soviet Union, it was very apparent that people had almost no money. No one owned an apartment (they rented for 25% of their monthly earnings).
Few owned an automobile, but the powerful leaders had huge cars, country homes for vacationing, could fly anywhere, and there even roads in Moscow reserved strictly for them. So power equates to money, therefor power is another part of this evil. I left the Soviet Union after building plants, sold by Americans, for four years and working in Moscow for my company for three more years.
Socialism is just communism – same creeds, goals and organization.
Strangely we have social leaders, government-appointed leaders who admit to being Marxists, some even brag about being “professionally” taught Marxism. It’s so very sad that they are misleading regular citizens about the USA.
What we need is a great evangelical awakening and a return to Christianity, and a return to honest capitalism.
May God bless us all.
Richard Becker
Mansfield