Letters to the Editor
Earmarks are back
The term “earmark” originated as a cut or mark on the ear of livestock, serving as a sign of ownership. A political earmark is a provision in Congressional legislation that allocates money for a specific project while circumventing the merit-based, competitive funds allocation process. They grew so ridiculous that in 2011 Congress banned them.
Even President Barack Obama, in his 2011 State of the Union speech, said he would veto any bill containing earmarks.
Lo and behold, earmarks are back. Democratic House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced that she will allow up to $13 billion in earmarks on House appropriations bills, 10 per member, for a total of up to a potential 4,350 earmarks for fiscal year 2022. Democrats were especially pleased when this divisive practice was revived because now they anticipate being able to fund woke projects with taxpayer dollars.
However, House Republicans argued that earmarks are a divisive practice leading to congressional corruption.
At the height of earmarking in 2005, Congress passed 15,000 Congressional earmarks, at a cost of $29 billion, according to The Heritage Foundation. And from the earmark largess flowed corruption, convictions and waste.
One notorious 2005 earmark, the Alaskan “Bridge to Nowhere,” cost an estimated $80 million to connect Ketchikan, Alaska, with Gravina Island, home to 50 people.
Over the years, other earmarks drew scrutiny and scorn: a $3.4 million earmark for turtle tunnels under a Florida highway, a $50 million earmark for an indoor rain forest in Iowa, $1 million for a Woodstock Museum in New York, $500,000 for a North Carolina teapot museum, and $273,000 to study Goth culture in Missouri, among others
With the national debt speeding toward $30 trillion, the last thing Congress needs to do is fund more pork barrel projects, to be paid for with our tax dollars and our children’s, grandchildren’s, great-grandchildren’s, great-great-grandchildren’s tax dollars.
Edwin C. Gillmore
Blossburg
Borough priorities need rethinking
Keeping backyard poultry is now a popular family hobby all over the United States, but it is far from new. Many of my family’s neighbors in the small town where I grew up kept small flocks of chickens.
When our next door neighbor’s hands became too arthritic to gather eggs from small spaces, my eight-year-old hands helped her. I loved hunting around the nesting box and she would give me an egg of my own to take home. Sixty-four years later, I can still feel the prickle of hay on my fingers, the warmth of the new eggs as I found them. I can still hear the chickens fussing quietly while my neighbor watched us.
Thanks to the borough council, no child living in Wellsboro now will have such a memory. The council’s new ordinance restricts ownership of domestic fowl to landowners with a minimum of five acres within the Rural Residential Zone.
Why on earth? What could be more small town American than a few chickens pecking around the yard? What could be more neighborly than giving the people next door a few eggs from time to time — or sending your eight-year-old to help out in return? What do we gain by not allowing this?
The borough council will vote to adopt this silly ordinance on June 14. I hope they will rethink their priorities between now and then.
Karen Meyers
Wellsboro
Self-sufficiency with livestock is smart
I was pleased to read the editorial in last week’s paper encouraging Wellsboro borough officials to “go back to the drawing board” regarding their creation of a comprehensive, fair-to-everybody ordinance to cover residents keeping chickens and other livestock in the borough.
As the writer suggested, animals downtown may not be the best idea, but a few chickens on a rural side street could hardly have a negative impact on tourism.
As people are fond of saying these days, “If there’s anything we’ve learned in the past year, it’s that…” One of those things is that being as self-sufficient as possible is a smart way to live.
If you’ve got a couple of hens, your neighbor has a milk cow, and everybody has a garden instead of a lawn, that’s a good start.
Gayle Morrow
Westfield