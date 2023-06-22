A few weeks ago, we celebrated our democracy with a primary election in which I ran as a candidate for the Wellsboro area school board. Unfortunately, I did not win. However, it is disheartening to note that less than half of the eligible voters cast a ballot. While the election results reflect the will of the voters, it raises whether all qualified voices were heard. Just days before the election, I received a postcard from a group called “Patriots of Tioga County.” The postcard listed the slate of candidates running for office, with a visible red marker indicating “No” next to my name. The authors of the postcard inaccurately identified some candidates as running solely on the Democratic ticket. However, school boards are supposed to be non-partisan, allowing candidates to run with both parties. This misinformation misled the public, and the selection of candidates by the PTC, some of whom have never attended a board meeting, does little to inspire confidence in their commitment or credibility regarding district-level issues. Representing the public in our educational institution involves more than showing up and voting. As a member of the Republican party, I feel compelled to express my disappointment that the PTC has chosen anonymity over accountability. Their actions do not align with my values or the public’s expectations. This behavior perpetuates politics by choosing sides rather than focusing on common goals. Sadly, our schools and our children ultimately bear the consequences. The PTC’s “shoot first, aim later” mentality undermines the seriousness of our collective endeavor to ensure that our educational system works for everyone. The significance of votes lies not only in their immediate impact but also in their longer-term implications. Investing today sets the stage for tomorrow’s benefits. If the PTC and the candidates they recommended cannot demonstrate a sustained commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the WASD, present a coherent platform for solving present-day learning challenges, and instead reduce their philosophy to sound bites on a postcard or cheap shots at a bar, they have no business recommending candidates or running for office. As a member of the public, a parent and someone with a lifelong commitment to education and experience serving on the WASD board and consulting with several districts, I urge the board to consider these recommendations: program-based budgeting, outcome-based evaluations and operational transparency. We should prioritize the establishment of an accountability committee and the development of comprehensive educational paths. An equal investment in extracurricular activities is crucial. We must foster healthy relationships among teachers, parents and students, which requires accountability from all sides. Two specific initiatives I have advocated for include distributing report cards with actionable and meaningful information and formalizing a clear purpose through the “Portrait of a Graduate” concept, which has proven successful in various parts of the country. To the PTC, I urge you to come forward and make yourselves known well before November’s election. Your postcard states you are “SOS – Save Our Schools,” but you fail to clarify what exactly. Presumably, even you do not know. What about “Supporting Parent’s Choice”? Shouldn’t education aim to equip our children with a collection of employable skills? What choices are you advocating for? Please provide us with a list. Details matter. You also mention the need to “spend taxpayer’s money wisely.” How do you propose to achieve that? Will you remove or add courses and extracurricular activities? Create classrooms with 40 students? Hire or reduce teachers, and if so, where, when, and why? Please enlighten the public regarding your priorities and how you define fiscal responsibility. The statement “protecting children’s core education values” falls short of providing meaningful insight. What does it mean to a Republican? A Democrat? An Independent? What about individuals of faith or no faith? How does it consider gender, ethnicity, or athletic ability? Your postcard only promotes fear, uncertainty and doubt. Where is the actual substance? I have addressed these questions. Losing an election is a privilege when it allows for exchanging, socializing and debating ideas. Unfortunately, the PTC failed miserably. You offered nothing constructive. Even some candidates you selected were unaware of your endorsement, raising questions about the respect you showed them. I hope in the fall, the public demands more specifics from you. Today, it’s clear you cannot see beyond the outcome of a single election. Our students deserve a competent board invested in their futures, not your’s.
