It was brought to my attention in the Nov. 19 issue of the Wellsboro Gazette that there is a proposal to allow Maryland National Guard to use our area as a low-altitude training grounds and to fly fighter jets and other military aircraft overhead. They will be in control of the airspace from 100 feet to 8,000 feet and will be permitted to train here up to 170 days per year.
As far as I can tell there is little public awareness about this proposal and I am hoping that we can change that.
Our area is well known for its dark skies. What gets less attention is that our skies are as quiet during the day as they are dark at night. The endless local opportunities do not just benefit from the quiet, they depend on it.
Imagine sitting in your tree stand waiting for the deer that’s just out of reach; standing in the middle of the river casting a few yards above the trophy rainbow laying in wait; imagine setting up camp in the pines along the West Rim Trail; paddling the white water of Pine Creek in March; snowshoeing the backcountry in February. Now ask yourself, would you still enjoy these moments with the constant looming threat of the deafening roar of fighter jets just above the tree line? Would you be spooked off? How about the deer? The fish?
Our area, unlike say Vail, Colo., is a playground for the everyman. A place where money can’t buy happiness because it doesn’t cost a dime — the land of plenty that costs little.
This does however come at a price. The price is that powerful representation can be hard to find. You can bet these flights won’t take place over Martha’s Vineyard. None of us can fight this alone but we can fight this as a community. We will just have to make more noise about this than a fighter jet in the woods on a Sunday afternoon.
If this were a proposal to dump toxic waste (in many ways it is), it wouldn’t be open for discussion. Not long ago it used to be commonplace for the runoff from tanneries and mining to pollute our local soil and waterways, but it wouldn’t be tolerated today.
An extreme analogy sure, but only to the extent that we currently understand the effects of noise pollution. Some of the negative effects to humans and wildlife are already well documented. A quick web search can turn up information on how it will negatively impact your particular area of interest.
The loss of tourism dollars and negative impact on hunting and recreation are obvious and easy to see. Let me offer the following example, not because it may seem particularly impactful, but because I hope it can help illuminate how this may affect us in ways we cannot imagine.
Noise affects the growth of trees. Their genetic lack of arms and legs makes them dependent on birds to spread both their pollen and seeds. Birds (like all animals) are highly sensitive to sounds; they are both afraid of the noise, as well as disoriented by it. It can cause them to stop inhabiting an area with certain sounds that disturb them.
When go the birds, there go the trees. When go the trees, what goes next? Deer? Turkey? How will it impact timbering, one of our most profitable natural resources?
If I may just leave you with one final image of sound. We are getting to that magical time of year in which you can stand outside in a snowfall, the quiet so profound you can actually hear delicate snowflakes fall to the ground.
Since the dawn of time silence has been synonymous with peace. Think of the Christmas carol “Silent Night.” It is said that the priest who wrote the carol was out on a walk when he happened upon a spot where he could see a town down below him. It was a very quiet, winter-laden town. He was inspired. The town was at peace. So then, the most beautiful and well-known Christmas carol of all time was born.
I ask the community to please help preserve peace and quiet, so that others may be provided the same opportunity for inspiration.