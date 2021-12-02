The People’s Maps for the new Congressional, PA Senate and PA House of Representatives are the product of countless rounds of review and revision, beginning with a public mapping contest in June and concluding with a public feedback form in October.
The goals of this process are:
- To help constituents learn to look at and evaluate maps and prepare to offer feedback when the LRC, (Legislative Redistricting Commission) and the State Government committees shares their own preliminary maps.
- To demonstrate that
- regular people can balance priorities, gather input and create maps that make sense and provide fair outcomes for the people of Tioga and Potter County and Pennsylvania.
It is hard for most of us to engage in the process without having a map in front of us. Having a map to see is also part of the transparency process.
The People’s Maps set baselines for a range of redistricting metrics while also incorporating input and feedback from more than a thousand Pennsylvanians. These maps incorporate all the provisions required by the Redistricting Transparency Act, (HB22 and SB 222, which have not yet been passed), including the requirement that no precincts be split and that no county be split more than numerically necessary plus one for Senate, plus two for House.
Some of the highlights:
- Far fewer divided counties and municipalities than the 2012 maps.
- Far better metrics on compactness.
- Significant effort to keep school districts as intact as possible, (Tioga County has two school districts that extend into Lycoming County).
- Attention to geographical features such as rivers, roads and ridges.
- Six more minority/majority districts than the existing PA House map drawn in 2012.
- Inclusion of eight Unity districts created by PA Voice partners.
Every line is a decision and every district involves tradeoffs. As part of the transparency process, every line drawn must be able to have its rationale explained.
Our goal was to meet median metrics for essential legal requirements (compactness, contiguity, +/- population, minimal splits, minority representation and lack of partisan bias), while incorporating the safeguards in HB 22 and SB 222, as well as community input. The maps were drawn without precise knowledge of legislators’ residences and without any attempt to benefit or harm any individual legislator.
The intent, as always, is for an informed public, a transparent process and maps that restore trust in our elections and elected officials. The preliminary House and Senate maps, under the House and Senate State Government Committees as well as the Congressional map should be released soon.
It’s possible that there could only be a short time for the public to offer feedback to the respective committees and for changes to be incorporated in the map. The clock is ticking. Visit davesredistricting.org (PA People’s House Maps) for fascinating in-depth information about the maps, metrics and more.