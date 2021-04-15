Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group opposes a proposed law, House Bill 478, as currently worded, and is asking other residents and organizations to support changes to one particular section.
Two paragraphs in this 35-page bill would require ATV (defined to include off-highway motorcycles) and/or snowmobile use within interior areas of Pennsylvania’s State Forests simply through the action of neighboring township supervisors.
This makes a mockery of all Department of Conservation and Natural Resources regulations, and its ability to protect lands owned by the citizens of Pennsylvania. This bill has no environmental impact consideration, no public comment period and no scientific review, yet mandates that state forests adjacent to township roads allowing ATVs must open their “roads and trails” to the same off-road vehicles.
Why is PCHPG opposing the recreation enjoyed by many of our friends and neighbors? Our group’s mission is simply to “keep Pine Creek clean,” and our vision is a “Pine Creek (which) will be a peaceful watershed with clean, cold water that is a sanctuary for both wildlife and humans.”
Our specific concerns with the proposed bill are diverse, and we will explain them briefly. They include concern about water pollution and the health of native flora and fauna, or the plants and animals that live in our state forests, and the potential destruction of hiking trails, which might only be confused/undefined by the wording of the bill.
The bill confirms that “local authorities on any ... road ... within its jurisdiction may designate ... as a snowmobile road, an ATV road, or both, or an OHM road...” It then states if these roads are “adjacent to or adjoining state forest land, the department (defined as the “Department of Transportation”) shall make roads and trails (emphasis added) in that forest available for the use of vehicles regulated under this chapter.”
This wording confuses PennDOT authority over state highways and roads with DCNR Bureau of Forestry responsibility for roadways/lanes within state forests. PCHPG hopes this is a misunderstanding, that PennDOT will not assume control over Bureau of Forestry roadways, and that motorized vehicles will never be allowed on our state network of hiking trails.
Many areas in Tioga State Forest are both adjacent to townships which allow ATV/snowmobile use and are within the headwaters of the stream we all love, Pine Creek. Allowing ATVs and OHMs on dirt trails will unavoidably degrade existing sod, evergreen needle and leaf cover, increasing soil erosion, which will degrade stream water quality.
Beyond the most serious concerns of water quality and soil erosion, PCHPG feels the need to oppose motorized vehicles within the interior of our state forests on behalf of the existing native plants and animals. The noise from many ATVs, especially OHMs, would further harm interior forest species already impacted by fracking traffic and wellpads, just as it harms the enjoyment of non-motorized users of state forests, from picnickers thru hikers to anglers.
We close with a reminder from our Pennsylvania State Constitution: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water and the preservation of natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people including generations yet to come. As trustees of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.”
This statement was also endorsed by the Tiadaghton Chapter of the Audubon Society.