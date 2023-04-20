Some two years ago, the Maryland Air National Guard proposed using airspace over the Pennsylvania Wilds for low-altitude aircraft training, particularly their A-10 and F-15, as low as 100 feet above terrain. Many individuals and groups submitted comments in opposition to this plan, but this winter the Maryland ANG released a reply, re-stating its intention to initiate these flights, and dismissing the previous comments from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, many county commissions and borough councils, multiple environmental groups, etc.

The following statement was written by Dr. Robert Ross, and endorsed by the board of the Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group, calling for a scientific reply instead of simply dismissing the opposition.

This column was written by the Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group's board of directors, including Robert Ross.

