Some two years ago, the Maryland Air National Guard proposed using airspace over the Pennsylvania Wilds for low-altitude aircraft training, particularly their A-10 and F-15, as low as 100 feet above terrain. Many individuals and groups submitted comments in opposition to this plan, but this winter the Maryland ANG released a reply, re-stating its intention to initiate these flights, and dismissing the previous comments from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, many county commissions and borough councils, multiple environmental groups, etc.
The following statement was written by Dr. Robert Ross, and endorsed by the board of the Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group, calling for a scientific reply instead of simply dismissing the opposition.
The proposed Low MOA by Maryland ANG represents a sudden and large-scale intrusion (mostly due to the change from 8,000 feet altitude to 100 feet AGL) into The Wilds of Pennsylvania, a state government initiative now into its second decade, with potential to substantially impact residents, tourists and recreationists of the state forests and private lands of our area, contrary to the conclusions of the FONSI.
The reason for this sudden intrusion by the MD ANG is not clear despite the described laundry list of congested airspaces and inadequate criteria at alternative locations. Where is this aviation combat function currently being fulfilled? And why cannot the ANG continue to use that location?
The multiple dismissals of significant impacts to our region show that the Maryland ANG does not understand our region's values and sensitivities. Your conclusions represent boiler-plate, almost form, dismissals of those values of our region. You have not even acknowledged those values here in our region in your response to comments.
Residents don't want additional noise and disturbance that would be generated by these exercises - that's why we live and recreate here. Tourists, hikers and wildlife enthusiasts also come here from the noisy urban and highly developed parts of the East precisely to get away from all the noise where they live, at least for part of their lives.
The state forest lands you've targeted for these exercises already are struggling with oil-industry development to access natural gas below the surface (including heavy truck traffic on our forest roads) and it doesn't need to add to that level of disturbance with more military aircraft noise.
In addition, the section related to wildlife impacts have not included recent and relevant research on the effects of industrial-scale noise on forest birds. Significant impacts on foraging activity and nesting success are known for several species, including those living in the proposed MOA area (Merral and Evans, 2020; Williams et al 2021). Some of this research was conducted squarely in the proposed impact area by Pennsylvania State University scientists.
We urge the ANG to acknowledge these issues and findings and to consider remaining in the currently used air spaces for your needed training functions or reconsider the many alternatives more carefully.
This column was written by the Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group’s board of directors, including Robert Ross.