Since its founding over 30 years ago, Tioga County’s Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group has worked to protect Pine Creek and the surrounding forests from degradation and abuse. We have not taken a stand against fracking, but we have worked to minimize harmful impacts on our community from shale gas exploitation.

Over a decade ago, we opposed the use of drilling returns as fill to extend Wellsboro Airport’s runaway, which was on a slope draining into Pine Creek. More recently, we opposed Seneca’s plan to turn Baldwin Run Road from Route 287 up to Matson Trail into an “industrial thruway.” Although DEP approved the latter plan over our 10-pages of technical and scientific objections for one-way truck traffic, Seneca instead decided to use Norris Brook Road for two-way truck traffic.

This column was written by the Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group’s board of directors, including president Ron Comstock.

