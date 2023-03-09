Since its founding over 30 years ago, Tioga County’s Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group has worked to protect Pine Creek and the surrounding forests from degradation and abuse. We have not taken a stand against fracking, but we have worked to minimize harmful impacts on our community from shale gas exploitation.
Over a decade ago, we opposed the use of drilling returns as fill to extend Wellsboro Airport’s runaway, which was on a slope draining into Pine Creek. More recently, we opposed Seneca’s plan to turn Baldwin Run Road from Route 287 up to Matson Trail into an “industrial thruway.” Although DEP approved the latter plan over our 10-pages of technical and scientific objections for one-way truck traffic, Seneca instead decided to use Norris Brook Road for two-way truck traffic.
Seneca has developed two well-pads in their Tioga State Forest Lease #007. The original, pad K, is on Oak Ridge Trail off Matson Trail; both trails are now industrial thruways, 80-100 feet wide. More recently, Seneca completed pad D, located just off Baldwin Run Road. Originally they had also constructed a pad G on Broad Ridge, but abandoned that, apparently due to geological considerations.
Now Seneca is proposing to build a well pad on Mt. Nessmuk, on the ridge between Straight and Canada Runs. PCHPG has spoken with several Seneca and DCNR/Bureau of Forestry personnel, and we are disappointed in the apparent agreement for pad L’s placement a mile south of Baldwin Run Road off Stone Trail.
One obvious concern is contamination of the aquifer which the USGS research facility used for its trout runs, and which is a ‘reserve’ source of pristine water for our county.
Seneca states that with these three well pads — D, K and proposed L, each able to support 30+/- wells — it can extract shale gas from the whole tract, using under 50% of the acreage allowed by the lease. PCHPG welcomes this smaller footprint, but opposes pad L’s placement so far south of Baldwin Run Road, in a minimally disturbed area of our state forest.
Seneca says it chose the site for “geologic” reasons, and DCNR/Bureau of Forestry staff are left to approve or disapprove this location without seeing the proprietary studies on which Seneca claims its site decision is based.
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission actually had showed not one, but two [pads C and L], wellpads on Mt. Nessmuk on their maps several years ago, and PCHPG apologizes for not finding/ challenging these pad locations earlier...
Seneca states it has abandoned pad C, but needs pad L in their preferred location to reach all the acreage in the lease. It acknowledges that horizontal drilling has allowed it to access. i.e. frack, shale gas miles from each wellpad, but it is not budging on its “need” for a pad on Mt. Nessmuk.
Given this impasse, PCHPG joins several individual citizens in asking that a public hearing be held in Wellsboro in the near future. We hope that Seneca and the Bureau of Forestry personnel will attend, as well as our county commissioners and all county residents with concerns about the use/abuse of our State Forests.
This column was written by the Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group’s board of directors, including president Ron Comstock.