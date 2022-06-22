It was heartening to see the high school graduates pictured in the June 9 Gazette, thinking of all the promise they hold for themselves, and for us, in their futures. It also caused me to reflect on my own graduation from North Penn Jr.-Sr. High School in Blossburg 50 years ago.
At the time, all of our senior class was required to take a course entitled “Problems of Democracy.” In hindsight, what I remember most about the class was getting to write notes back and forth with a friend while relaxing a bit near the end of the day, not realizing how very important the course was. It’s a common malady known as senioritis.
After 37 years in both public and private schools, I take a moment now to celebrate public schooling. If we still aspire as a nation to being a democratic republic, public schools have had, and continue to have, an important role.
K-12 education was not a right conferred at the founding, yet it was envisioned as a necessary tool for our survival. George Washington said that the “prospect of a perfect union depended on education in the science of government.” John Adams said, “the whole people must take upon themselves the education of the whole people.” And Thomas Jefferson, who was most instrumental in making universal public education a reality, declared “above all things… the education of the common people should be attended to.”
Public schools are not the only means of accomplishing these aims, but as the primary conduit for well over 80% of the population, they deserve special consideration and support. (Some scholars believe there should be support for a wide variety of schools, including religious ones, so long as there are teaching standards, civics education, and some assessments.)
Whether parents choose public or private schools for their children, the good news is that the more education students receive, the more they are inclined to vote.
Recently, I have been hearing arguments that the U.S. is not a democracy, but a republic. That is an incomplete description if the intention is to say we are a republic only. The aspirational half, democracy, is what makes us a “shining city on a hill.”
We are indeed a republic, which means we live under a system of laws developed by elected representatives of the people. However, we also have historically aspired to, and often lived up to, being a democracy, which literally means “government by the people.”
To deny that we should aspire to being a democratic republic is shortsighted and was not a view held in some religious schools I have observed. A view I encountered there was that we are all created in God’s image, even if that image is marred, and that everything possible should be done as educators, alongside parents, to develop that image/young person to the fullest.
When we have a shared belief that we should aspire to being a democracy, we similarly hold that we have a vested interest in the quality of education all of our children receive. Public educators as well understand that we are educating citizens for the common good. Semantically it can be argued that “god” comes from “good,” so we need not, and should not, deny good contributions from any citizen.
Horace Mann tried to solve the conundrum we’ve had over religion/morality in American schools years ago. Is it a question of either/or? Can it be a both/and? He decided that public schools could emphasize character without making schools denominational.
It seems to me that with continued imagination and aspiration toward the common good, we can understand that we have been, and should now be, both a republic and a democracy. As a senior in 1972 I heard no one making a claim that we should be a “republic only,” and just in the last decade or two have I increasingly heard this assertion.
I see it as a sign that we could use more accurate news reporting about who we and our schools have been, who we still are, and who we thus should want to be. There is money to be made and power to be held by creating more fear than is warranted in the media about what is happening in schools. There have always been serious challenges to face and necessary work moving forward.
I realize now, as so many of us do, that I did not know how to appreciate fully the education I received at North Penn. I did appreciate it to the extent I understood my world at the time, and I was a very proud graduate all the same. It was the school of my parents and two sisters before me.
And I did take away a deep appreciation that we were both a democracy and a republic, knowing enough to be disappointed over the ensuing decades that the aspiration toward democracy was steadily waning.
Democracy as a lifestyle and responsibility wasn’t taught in any one class but was an undergirding of the way we participated in school and in the way our teachers taught, however imperfectly.
Excellence is the goal, not perfection, and I am grateful for my teachers and for a country that valued and offered quality education to all.