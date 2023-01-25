What is going on with MU? As a Mansfield professor, it is a question that I get asked frequently from folks in the community, and my short answer is that our university is evolving.

For the past several years, our university has faced significant financial and enrollment challenges, which culminated in the recent integration of Mansfield University, Lock Haven University and Bloomsburg University into the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania effective July 1, 2022. CU is still a part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).

Jonathan C. Rothermel is an associate professor for political science at Commonwealth University-Mansfield.

Tags

Trending Food Videos