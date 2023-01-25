What is going on with MU? As a Mansfield professor, it is a question that I get asked frequently from folks in the community, and my short answer is that our university is evolving.
For the past several years, our university has faced significant financial and enrollment challenges, which culminated in the recent integration of Mansfield University, Lock Haven University and Bloomsburg University into the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania effective July 1, 2022. CU is still a part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).
Locally, we retain our mascot, sports teams, university colors (red and black), and even our beloved alma mater song (Mansfield, Hail!). However, academically and administratively, we are part of Commonwealth University – a more robust university with over 80 degree programs and over 12,000 students. Our pooled resources make us stronger and ensures the Mansfield Mountie presence will continue in this region.
In an ideal world, this is not a change that we would necessarily seek. After all, who wants to give up local autonomy? But we don’t live in an ideal world. Rural universities face challenges attracting and retaining students not unlike the challenges faced by area businesses in attracting and retaining employees.
On top of this, beginning in 2010, there were significant cuts made to state funding of higher education. Pennsylvania ranks among the bottom in the nation for state support of higher education. It is no wonder that Pennsylvania has one of the highest per capita rates of student loan debt in the country.
As the cost of public higher education rose, private universities can now compete for those same students by offering significant financial aid packages. Today, there are nearly 300 postsecondary and higher education institutions in Pennsylvania competing for a shrinking pool of high school graduates.
Integration was a necessary step to meet the dynamic environment we faced. While change is not easy, there will be more opportunities for students in our region to pursue a wider variety of academic pathways.
Students can continue to enjoy the on-campus, residential experience in our state-of-the-art apartment-style suites, while attending traditional face-to-face classes at Mansfield. For students who are looking for more flexible options, there will be more online courses available to tap into programs and faculty expertise at our other campuses.
Local students can save significant money on housing by enrolling at the Mansfield campus, while living at home, and then transferring seamlessly to either the Bloomsburg or Lock Haven campuses (or vice versa).
A pathway to local careers such as nurses and teachers is still available locally, but now Mansfield students have access to degrees that were previously unavailable such as a physician assistant program and AACSB-accredited business programs.
The faculty and staff at Mansfield are resilient and are working hard to ensure that the Mansfield campus of Commonwealth University is an equal partner. As members of the local community, we understand the critical importance of university access in the northern tier of Pennsylvania as well as the economic and cultural importance that our university brings to the region.
Over the past 166 years since our founding as a seminary school, Mansfield has risen to adapt to the changing landscape, and this is what is happening today. Commonwealth University-Mansfield will continue to be a pillar of our community, and I encourage you to get re-acquainted with us.
Jonathan C. Rothermel is an associate professor for political science at Commonwealth University-Mansfield.