More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a three-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League baseball games, including $50 per person for rooftop catering. Tens of thousands of dollars spent sponsoring minor league baseball and hockey teams. Over $100,000 spent on branded clothing and other swag.

These aren’t the expenses of a large private corporation. These are a few examples from nearly 3,000 pages of invoices Education Voters of PA received from Right to Know requests for cyber charter school advertising costs in the 2021-2022 school year. Invoices that show PA’s cyber charters poured more than $16.8 million of taxpayer dollars into advertising costs in a single year.

Susan Spicka is executive director of Education Voters of PA, based in Shippensburg. Contact her at 717-331-4033.

