On Dec. 2 we will seat a new board for Wellsboro Area School District. I don’t know Noyes (Lawton) or Maegan (McConnell) personally, and I do know Wayne (Hackett) and Al (Bieber) as WASD board members. I do know they all were elected in a fair process and, hopefully whatever misgivings there are in the community, these new (and previous) members will rise to the occasion. Honestly, we need them to.
Teaching is much harder than many of us as older adults remember. When teachers challenged a student, it was expected the parent would support the teacher. Today, parents often challenge the teacher.
Teachers need parents to be partners. Like it or not “Parent’s Choice,” as an expression, is interpreted less like a partnership but more like unfunded mandates. Parents want more from teachers but are unwilling to take on the responsibilities they need to succeed.
In this current election cycle, much has been discussed about CRT, masking, vaccination and budgets at the local and global level. I’m not going to take up positions here. What I do hope everyone can do is step back and ask how much attention to do you really want the board, administration and teachers to spend on these topics at the expense of others.
Where should we be spending time looking forward? If you want the board to “listen” to the public, then the public needs to communicate where to spend its time. Having the board and public focus on student challenges, as they are today, is something I hope you give thought to.
Having seen board members come and go, there is a lesson I hope the public takes seriously. At most, board members permit the staff to take action and rationalize resources. Boards may be the catalyst of change, but the change comes from parents and teachers working together.
Often new board members come in with the same themes: transparency, costs and sports. What they are unprepared for is how changes translate to some students who benefit and others less so. That’s never a popular position with parents on the losing end. Often what’s impacted is the relationship with teachers.
The board is largely unaware of what happens bottom-up because it’s very difficult to surface these challenges without it becoming political or challenging authority. We’ve all been in this position.
I just hope you’ll ask yourself if these conversations ultimately benefit our students or is it more about adults fighting a battle of political perspectives and holding our education process, and therefore our students, hostage.
If you agree, then I would consider focusing your attention on maximizing the opportunities for all of our students, supporting teachers to differentiate their instruction to your children and ultimately supporting the board to make the best decisions based on data, not on emotions.
Instead of just electing board members and expecting everything to be OK, go to committee meetings and working sessions and give your perspective continuously, not every two or four years. Ask the board to bring students into the conversation and let them speak freely without pressure to adhere to the community’s politics.