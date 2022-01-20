While all the media attention is focused on the Covid pandemic we also are engaged in the opioid/drug epidemic.
Since 1999, there has been over 1 million deaths in the U.S. due to drug abuse. According to new data released by the CDC there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths last year in the U.S., or about 175 drug overdose deaths per day.
These deaths are more than World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War combined.
In 2020, per the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 5,063 overdose deaths. This number of deaths exceeds those caused by car accidents and guns combined.
Opioid misuse has been a major U.S. health threat for more than two decades, largely affecting rural areas and white populations. However, a recent shift in the drugs involved, from prescription opioids to illegally manufactured drugs such as fentanyl has resulted in an expansion of the epidemic in urban areas and among racial and ethnic groups.
From 1999 to 2013, increasing death rates from drug abuse, primarily for those 45 to 54 years of age, contributed to the first decline in life expectancy for white non-Hispanic Americans in decades. There was a modest national decline in overdose mortality from prescription opioids from 2017 to 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic has upended many of these advances.
According to provisional data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 12-month period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the 78,056 deaths the year before.
Also according to the CDC, overdose deaths from synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl) and psychostimulants such as methamphetamine also increased during this same period.
Cocaine deaths also increased, as did deaths from natural and semi-synthetic opioids (such as prescription pain medication).
According to the Commonwealth Fund, total overdose deaths spiked to record levels in March 2020 after the pandemic hit. Monthly deaths grew by about 50% between February and May to more than 9,000. Prior to 2020, U.S. monthly overdose deaths had never risen above 6,300.
Opioid-related deaths drove these increases. Synthetic opioids overdose deaths increased in almost every state during the first eight months of 2020.
Opioid accounted for around 75% of all overdose deaths during the early months of the pandemic; around 80% of those included synthetic opioids.
Several reasons attribute to the increase in death during the pandemic:
- Disruptions to the drug market, leading people who use drugs to purchase them from new and unfamiliar source;
- Reduction in the ability to obtain naloxone;
- Indviduals using the substances alone, so the opportunity to utilize Naloxone may have been lower by a bystander;
- Fear of going to the ED, especially early in the pandemic; and
- Barriers to accessing treatment for substance use disorders.
Pennsylvania
According to the PA Department of Health, the prescription opioid and heroin overdose epidemic is the worst public health crisis in Pennsylvania in almost a generation. Tthere were 5,063 accidental and undetermined overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 4,458 in 2019.
Pennsylvania has been among the states hardest hit by the opioid epidemic. It had one of the highest rates of death due to drug overdose in 2018, with 65%, a total of 2,866 fatalities involving opioids.
There were also sharp increases in certain racial and age groups in the state. The rate of overdose deaths among Black residents increased by 63% in 2020 compared to 2018 – the largest of any racial group. The rate of overdose deaths for white residents increased by 5% from 2018 to 2020 and 31% for all additional races. Men also showed a higher rate of drug overdose deaths compared to women.
People in the 35 to 44 age group had the highest rate of overdose deaths. There were considerable increases in the youngest (0-14) and oldest (65+) age groups as well.
We are unfortunately witnessing the unprecedented and deadly convergence of the opioid/drug epidemic and the Covid pandemic.
Our federal, state and local leaders as well as our heroic but strained healthcare workers are to be commended for their hard work, dedication and commitment to addressing these very trying and difficult challenges.
Much more work still needs to be done in order to address the concurrent growing opioid/ drug epidemic and Covid pandemic. I am grateful and want to thank our elected leaders, medical personnel, law enforcement and faith based organizations for their steadfast resolve in displaying Herculean efforts in the daily struggle to help and heal others.
Matt Baker is a former senior level federal official who served as Region 3 director of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Baker also served previously as a 13 term member of the Pa. House of Representatives and was chairman of the Health Committee.