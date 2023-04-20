Biden Age
contributed by Dick Wright

Outwardly at least, the Democratic Party’s national leadership has exhibited no sense of urgency over the absence of any definitive announcement of a President Biden re-election campaign.

They appear willing to submerge their misgivings and accept the representations of the president, his circle of advisers and those close to him – including the First Lady – that he fully intends to seek a second term.

Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. You can reach him at cgolden1937@gmail.

