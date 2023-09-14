SPRINGFIELD — Two Wellsboro cross country runners took home first-place finishes on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with freshman Lauren Kosek and sophomore Max Macias winning the boys and girls races against Troy at Mt. Pisgah State Park.
Kosek was able to pull off a big win with a nearly two-minute margin over second place, and the first-year varsity runner has opened her career with back-to-back wins in her debut.
She recorded a time of 21:52, which is 1:55 better than second-place finisher Alyssa Parks from Troy.
Sophia Yoder (25:22) finished in the fourth spot, and Karrah Blackwell (33:31) finished in the fifth, but with only three runners fell by a team score of 29-26.
On the boys’ side, Macias had a much different path to victory as he was able to squeak out a win in the last leg of the race with Troy’s Lance Heasley breathing down his neck.
With Heasley closing in, Macias found a last ounce of energy on the uphill final 50 yards of the race and held on to it by two seconds.
Macias recorded a time of 20:12 and was the only Wellsboro runner to finish in the top 10.
Wellsboro Henry Whitney (24:36) finished in 13th, Ethan Geneski (25:11) captured 14th, Robert Bowers (25:46) finished in 15th, while Ethan Pollaro (41:34) took 18th and Tristan Lane (42:34) came in 19th.
The boys team overall fell by a team score of 43-20.
Both Wellsboro boys and girls team start the season with a record of 0-1.
Wellsboro now will face South Williamsport at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.