CANTON — The NP-Mansfield Panthers football team dropped to 0-2 on the season as they were unable to upset the defending District 4 Class A Champs on Friday, Sept. 1 and fell by a score of 42-13.
The Panthers showed signs of life early, and their defense held during the opening drive and forced Canton into a fourth-down situation, but they would get in their own way early and jump on a hard count that gave the Warriors new life.
After forcing the Warriors into third-and-long on the same drive, Canton’s Michael Davis would take a screen pass down to the five-yard line.
A few players later Ben Fitch found receiver Holden Ward for a two-yard score and put them up 7-0.
The self-inflicted issues with the Panthers persisted for much of the first half, and even though they showed some flashes throughout they wouldn’t be able to string together enough positive plays to get on the scoreboard heading intot he half.
On their first drive, the Panthers would get a big return from Cale Wagner down to the 50-yard line.
After two big catches by Wagner and Cooper Shaw, the Panthers would turn the ball over deep in Canton territory with Holden Ward taking the ball all the way to near mid-field.
A few plays later, Fitch would scamper in for a second touchdown as the Warriors extended their lead to 14-0 with time dwindling in the first.
Mansfield’s woes continued in the second quarter, with penalties and miscues being a theme as they went into the break down 35-0 after 21 more Canton points in the second quarter.
Down big in the second half, the Panthers would start to open up the playbook and get things going after a dismal first half that saw them net under 75 yards and a slew of back-breaking penalties.
The Panthers got themselves on the board on the second drive in the second half, with Karson Dominick leading the passing-attack and finding Gabe Bellows on a short screen.
Bellows found the sideline, and did the rest as he scampered in for a 60-yard score for the Panthers first touchdown of the night.
After a failed extra-point the Panthers would trail 35-6.
Canton responded on the ensuing possession, with Davis rumbling in for another score to go up 42-6, but the Mansfield team continued to fight throughout the night.
On their very next drive, the offense continued to find success through the air as Dominick would orchestrate an 80-yard drive capped off by a touchdown pass to Cooper Shaw from 11 yards out.
After converting the extra-point, the Panthers would bring the score to its final mark of 42-13 with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers would make a push for a final score late, but an interception by the Warriors ended the game as the Mansfield team continues to look for their first win.
After a slow start, Dominick was able to turn things up in the second half and even under heavy duress throughout the night was able to carve out a strong performance.
He completed 13-27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
He also led his team in rushing with 17 yards while Geoge Perry added 14 in a tough day on the ground for the Panthers who only netted 26 total yards on 20 carries.
Bellows and Shaw led the receiving unit, with Bellows catching two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown while Shaw had a team-high five catches for 39 yards and touchdown.
Luke Kreger added 39 yards on two catches and Cale Wagner had three catches for 32 yards as well.
The defense was paced by Wagner with six total ackles while Gage Kreger and Dante Stiger each had five tackles each.
The 0-2 Panthers will have another daunting matchup this week, as they travel to Troy on Friday, Sept. 4 for a matchup with Head Coach Jed Wright’s alma mater Trojans who sit at a perfect 2-0.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Alparon Park as the Panthers look to get themselves in the win column for the first time this season.