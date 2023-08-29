BLOSSBURG — The NP-Mansfield Panthers might have scored on their first possession in their season-opener against Towanda, but they weren’t able to keep things rolling as they were taken down by the Black Knights by a final count of 26-6 on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Panthers looked like they might shock a talented Towanda team to open the year, as the Panthers struck on third-and-long with quarterback Karson Dominick delivering a strike to Luke Kreger on their first possession.
Kreger would find the sideline and nothing but green grass in front of him as he scampered into the endzone for a 73-yard score, but it would be the last time the Mansfield offense saw the endzone as the Towanda defense was able to stifle them at every turn.
With the score 6-0 after a failed extra point by the Panthers, the Towanda team would immediately score on the ensuing possession.
Towanda starting quarterback Riley Vanderpool would begin what would be a big day of production — taking a massive run down the sideline down to the two-yard line — where Mason Higley did the rest and gave Towanda their first lead of the day at 7-6 early in the first.
On Towanda’s next possession, Vanderpool would once again break off big plays, as the quarterback broke multiple tackles on a huge gainer before scampering in from 17 yards out to go up 13-6 with just over five minutes left in the first.
Towanda got one more score from Vanderpool in the waning minutes of the first half, this time on a two-yard run, and the Black Knights would go into the half with a 20-5 lead.
Though the Mansfield defense would start to find some traction and only allow one more touchdown in the third quarter — a 29-yard run by Vanderpool — the offense would continue to stall as the Black Knights escaped Blossburg with a 26-6 win.
In the loss, Dominick passed for 95 yards on five completions with a touchdown and an interception.
Despite being under duress throughout the night, the senior quarterback had some high-level throws that weren’t completed, but should improve as the season progresses.
The Towanda defense was able to keep Mansfield’s run game in check throughout the evening, allowed just 65 yards on the ground, and held the Panthers to just 3.3 yards per attempt in the process.
Cale Wagner saw nine touches for 19 yards, Dominick added five yards on one carry, while junior George Perry led the way with 41 yards on 10 attempts.
Kreger was the top target for Dominick and corralled two catches for 82 yards and the opening-drive touchdown, while Wagner caught two balls for seven yards, and Cooper Shaw collected one catch for six yards.
Perry also anchored the defense and racked up a game-high 13 stops, Kreger recorded 10 tackles and Cale Wagner had eight for Mansfield.
Luke Sexauer was able to force one fumble, with Gage Kreger coming up with it for the Panthers’ defense.
The Mansfield defense had their hands full during the game, and Towanda’s Vanderpool was a one-man wrecking crew as he rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns while also tossing for 70 yards and five completions in the victory.
The schedule doesn’t ease for the NP-Mansfield team in week two, as they will take on the 1-0 Canton Warriors on Thursday, Aug. 31 on the road.
The Warriors are coming off a 42-0 thumping of the Sayre Redskins this past week.
The contest will have a 7 p.m. kickoff.