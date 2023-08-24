MANSFIELD — The NP-Mansfield Panthers football team hosted Warrior Run on Saturday and put together a solid performance to lead into the 2023 season.
The new look Panthers offense took some time to get things going, but would start to click later on with a few long touchdowns with Ethan Dick taking a long run for a score and Cooper Shaw hauling in a touchdown pass.
The Panthers will be back on the field on Saturday, Aug. 26 when they host the Towanda Black Knights at 7 p.m. to kick off their 2023 season.
The Mansfield team finished last season with a record of 3-9 and an appearance in the District 4 Playoffs.
They will look to improve on those marks under first-year head coach Jed Wright.
Towanda finshed 2022 with a 4-9 record and a loss to Troy in the District 4 Playoffs.
They return their top playmaker in Riley Vanderpool who rushed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in their contest last season.
In their meeting last season, Towanda came out with a victory at home by a score of 34-13.
Mansfield returns their signal-caller in Karson Dominick this season who passed for nearly 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Though they lost their top rusher from 2022, Mansfield will look to lean on Cale Wagner and Dick to lead their rushing attack this season.
The combo has yet to record any varsity carries, but showed some strong flashes in their limited action in their scrimmage.