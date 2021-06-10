Timothy Allen
Son of Michael Carol Allen, he plans to attend Mansfield University with an undecided major.
Elizabeth Burke
Daughter of Scott and Ann Burke, he plans to go to college.
John Chen
Son of Jing Wei Chen and BiYu Wen, he plans to attend Lincoln Christian University for biblical studies.
Tucker Cole
Son Dean Cole and Brenda Cole, he plans to enter the workforce.
Chloe Heck
Daughter of Robert and Elaine Heck, he plans to attend the New York Beauty and Barber Academy.
Jillian Konzen
Daughter of Craig Konzen Jacqueline Konzen, she plans to attend college.
Reeve Elijah Mott
Son of Reeve and Melanie Mott, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and starts basic training in August.
Peter Scolari
Son of Peter and Heidi Scolari, his future plans are undecided.
Carley Smith
Daughter of Ken Smith and Janel Smith, he plans to attend Lancaster Bible College for accounting.
Titus Williams
Son of Lon and Dawn Williams, he plans to take a gap year and attend Bible college.
Mitchell Wolfe
Son of Tony and Jessica Wolfe, he plans to pursue a career in agriculture.
Jessica Xu
Exchange student of Judi Savoy, she plans to attend college.