Alexis Banik
Daughter of Stephen and Lisa Banik, she plans to attend PSU.
Dustin Bieber
Son of April and John Fuller Jr. and Eric Bieber, he plans to further his career as a radio tech .
Brennen Bower
Son of Raymond J. Bower and Elizabeth M. Himmelberger and Leroy W. Himmelberger, he become a welder’s apprentice.
Zachary Bowers
Son of Tim and Shelley Bowers, he plans to attend Penn College.
Kiyah Boyce
Daughter of Scot and Holly Boyce, she plans to attend Lock Haven’s Physician’s Assistant Program.
Jena Boyce
Daughter of Chad Boyce and Brandie Phillips, she plans to attend Bloomsburg University.
Joshua Brelo
Son of Joseph and Cassie Brelo, he plans to attend Mansfield University.
Jessica M. Brooks
Daughter of Henry and Michelle Brooks, she plans to attend Lock Haven University.
Cameron Butler
Son of Cheri Butler and the late Carl Butler, he plans to attend paramedic school.
Kerrah Clymer
Daughter of Tim and Cheryl Clymer, she plans to attend Mansfield University.
Olivia Crocco
Daughter of Julie and Scott Crocco, she plans to attend PSU.
Chelsie English
Daughter of William and Tracey English, she plans attend Lock Haven University.
Cordell Fink
Son of Laurie Jackson, he plans to enter the workforce.
Sydney Fitch
Daughter of Todd and Deborah Fitch, she plans to attend OneLife Institute.
Aidan M. Fletcher
Son of Jason Fletcher and Catherine V. Fletcher, he plans to attend Penn State.
Landon Goetsch
Son of Jon and Becky Goetsch, he plans to attend University of Wyoming.
Joseph Grab
Son John and Mary D. Grab, his future plans are undecided.
Brock Hamblin
Son of Brett and Stacey Hamblin, he plans to attend Bloomsburg University.
Tara Hemenway
Daughter of Tom and Stacy Hemenway, she plans to attend Edinboro University.
Makayla Holleran
Daughter of James Holleran and Shelia Holleran, she plans to attend Penn State Dubois.
Aislinn Hoose
Daughter or Hal and Karen Hoose, she plans to attend Nazareth College.
Evan Hoover
Son of Elizabeth Hoover and John Hoover, he plans to attend Mansfield University.
Audrey Horning
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Horning, her future plans are undecided.
Breighanna Kemp
Daughter of Ron and Julie Kemp, she plans to attend a four-year college.
Karsen Kennedy
Son of Brett and Lori Kennedy, he plans to attend the Heroic Leadership Institute.
Ryan Kennedy
Son of Robert and Judy Kennedy, he plans to enter the workforce for CDL or heavy equipment.
Vivian Kinter
Daughter of Erin Topf, Dave Schmouder, Aaron Kinter and Penny Kinter, she plans to attend Point Park University.
Alaina Kirk
Daughter of Colby and Ashley Kirk and granddaughter of Gary and Sonja Hall, she plans to enter the workforce.
Nathaniel Krammes
Son of Ray Krammes, he plans to enter the workforce.
Sophia Kurtz
Daughter of Paul and Anne Kurtz, she plans to attend Mansfield University.
Jessa Lohr
Daughter of Chris and Spring Lohr, she plans to attend Mansfield University.
Braeden Lynn
Son of Jeffrey Lynn and Shannon Lynn, she plans to attend IUP.
Kaeden Mann
Son of James and Rhoda Mann, he plans to attend Bloomsburg University.
Kyle Manogue
Son of Jonelle and Adam Brennan and Shawn Manogur, he plans to attend IUP.
Laney Kay Mattison
Daughter of Anthony Rinebold and Jill Mattison, she plans to attend Bloomsburg University.
Emma McConnell
Daughter of Shawn and Maegan McConnell, her future plans are undecided.
Joy Moore
Daughter of David and Kathy Moore, she plans to attend Full Sail University.
Sarah Mosher
Daughter of Aaron and Jennifer Mosher, she plans to attend Mansfield University.
Maggie Moulton
Daughter of Jennifer Moulton and David Moulton, she plans to attend college.
Abbigail Myers
Daughter of David Myers and Clinton and Tanya Rogers, she plans to attend The Restaurant School.
Caleb Nuss
Son of Annette and Matthew Nuss, he plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology.
Haley Osborn
Daughter of Denise Hoyles and Jeffrey Osborn, she plans to continue working at The Green Home.
Emily Owlett
Daughter of Jack and Melissa Owlett, she plans to work for a year, then possibly pursue a career in nursing
Mackenzie Patterson
Daughter of Adam and Debby Patterson, she plans to attend Geneva College.
. Riley Perry
Son of Kevin and Brenda Perry, his future plans are undecided.
Alina Pietrzyk
Daughter of Trudy Pietrzyk and Shawn Pietrzyk, she plans to attend Bloomsburg University.
William Poirier
Son of Glenn and Maureen Poirier, he plans to attend Penn State University.
Brittany Route
Daughter of Rick and Denise Route, she plans to attend Washington College.
Zachary Rowland
Son of Aric and Angela Rowland, he plans to attend PA College of Technology.
Madelyn Rudy
Daughter of Todd and Susan Rudy, she plans to attend Mansfield University.
Skylar Runyan
Daughter of Nancy and Curt Runyan, she plans to attend Slippery Rock University.
Ethan Ryan
Son of Edward and Melissa Ryan, his future plans are undecided.
Gabrielle Schlicher
Daughter of Sylvia Schlicher, she plans to enter the job corp.
Emily Sergejenko
Daughter of Diane and Ernie Sergejenko, she plans to attend College of the Atlantic.
Zachary Singer
Son of Aaron and Lynette Singer, he plans to attend Duquesne University.
Ollen Stillerman
Son of Karen Stillerman and Joseph Stillerman, his future plans are undecided.
Daniel Swanson
Son of Laura Swanson, he plans to attend Mansfield University focusing on secondary education.
Daniel Timmons
Son of Billy and Tracey, he plans to attend college for criminal justice.
Alyssa Wagaman
Daughter of Todd and Jessica Walker and Tim Wagaman, she plans to pursue a career in phlebotomy.
Jonathan Wetzel
Son of Duwane and Wendy Wetzel, he plans to attend the University of Idaho.
Bayley Wilcox
Son of Kerwyn and Julie Wilcox, he plans to attend Mansfield University majoring in graphic design.