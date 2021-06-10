Alexis Banik

Daughter of Stephen and Lisa Banik, she plans to attend PSU.

Dustin Bieber

Son of April and John Fuller Jr. and Eric Bieber, he plans to further his career as a radio tech .

Brennen Bower

Son of Raymond J. Bower and Elizabeth M. Himmelberger and Leroy W. Himmelberger, he become a welder’s apprentice.

Zachary Bowers

Son of Tim and Shelley Bowers, he plans to attend Penn College.

Kiyah Boyce

Daughter of Scot and Holly Boyce, she plans to attend Lock Haven’s Physician’s Assistant Program.

Jena Boyce

Daughter of Chad Boyce and Brandie Phillips, she plans to attend Bloomsburg University.

Joshua Brelo

Son of Joseph and Cassie Brelo, he plans to attend Mansfield University.

Jessica M. Brooks

Daughter of Henry and Michelle Brooks, she plans to attend Lock Haven University.

Cameron Butler

Son of Cheri Butler and the late Carl Butler, he plans to attend paramedic school.

Kerrah Clymer

Daughter of Tim and Cheryl Clymer, she plans to attend Mansfield University.

Olivia Crocco

Daughter of Julie and Scott Crocco, she plans to attend PSU.

Chelsie English

Daughter of William and Tracey English, she plans attend Lock Haven University.

Cordell Fink

Son of Laurie Jackson, he plans to enter the workforce.

Sydney Fitch

Daughter of Todd and Deborah Fitch, she plans to attend OneLife Institute.

Aidan M. Fletcher

Son of Jason Fletcher and Catherine V. Fletcher, he plans to attend Penn State.

Landon Goetsch

Son of Jon and Becky Goetsch, he plans to attend University of Wyoming.

Joseph Grab

Son John and Mary D. Grab, his future plans are undecided.

Brock Hamblin

Son of Brett and Stacey Hamblin, he plans to attend Bloomsburg University.

Tara Hemenway

Daughter of Tom and Stacy Hemenway, she plans to attend Edinboro University.

Makayla Holleran

Daughter of James Holleran and Shelia Holleran, she plans to attend Penn State Dubois.

Aislinn Hoose

Daughter or Hal and Karen Hoose, she plans to attend Nazareth College.

Evan Hoover

Son of Elizabeth Hoover and John Hoover, he plans to attend Mansfield University.

Audrey Horning

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Horning, her future plans are undecided.

Breighanna Kemp

Daughter of Ron and Julie Kemp, she plans to attend a four-year college.

Karsen Kennedy

Son of Brett and Lori Kennedy, he plans to attend the Heroic Leadership Institute.

Ryan Kennedy

Son of Robert and Judy Kennedy, he plans to enter the workforce for CDL or heavy equipment.

Vivian Kinter

Daughter of Erin Topf, Dave Schmouder, Aaron Kinter and Penny Kinter, she plans to attend Point Park University.

Alaina Kirk

Daughter of Colby and Ashley Kirk and granddaughter of Gary and Sonja Hall, she plans to enter the workforce.

Nathaniel Krammes

Son of Ray Krammes, he plans to enter the workforce.

Sophia Kurtz

Daughter of Paul and Anne Kurtz, she plans to attend Mansfield University.

Jessa Lohr

Daughter of Chris and Spring Lohr, she plans to attend Mansfield University.

Braeden Lynn

Son of Jeffrey Lynn and Shannon Lynn, she plans to attend IUP.

Kaeden Mann

Son of James and Rhoda Mann, he plans to attend Bloomsburg University.

Kyle Manogue

Son of Jonelle and Adam Brennan and Shawn Manogur, he plans to attend IUP.

Laney Kay Mattison

Daughter of Anthony Rinebold and Jill Mattison, she plans to attend Bloomsburg University.

Emma McConnell

Daughter of Shawn and Maegan McConnell, her future plans are undecided.

Joy Moore

Daughter of David and Kathy Moore, she plans to attend Full Sail University.

Sarah Mosher

Daughter of Aaron and Jennifer Mosher, she plans to attend Mansfield University.

Maggie Moulton

Daughter of Jennifer Moulton and David Moulton, she plans to attend college.

Abbigail Myers

Daughter of David Myers and Clinton and Tanya Rogers, she plans to attend The Restaurant School.

Caleb Nuss

Son of Annette and Matthew Nuss, he plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology.

Haley Osborn

Daughter of Denise Hoyles and Jeffrey Osborn, she plans to continue working at The Green Home.

Emily Owlett

Daughter of Jack and Melissa Owlett, she plans to work for a year, then possibly pursue a career in nursing

Mackenzie Patterson

Daughter of Adam and Debby Patterson, she plans to attend Geneva College.

. Riley Perry

Son of Kevin and Brenda Perry, his future plans are undecided.

Alina Pietrzyk

Daughter of Trudy Pietrzyk and Shawn Pietrzyk, she plans to attend Bloomsburg University.

William Poirier

Son of Glenn and Maureen Poirier, he plans to attend Penn State University.

Brittany Route

Daughter of Rick and Denise Route, she plans to attend Washington College.

Zachary Rowland

Son of Aric and Angela Rowland, he plans to attend PA College of Technology.

Madelyn Rudy

Daughter of Todd and Susan Rudy, she plans to attend Mansfield University.

Skylar Runyan

Daughter of Nancy and Curt Runyan, she plans to attend Slippery Rock University.

Ethan Ryan

Son of Edward and Melissa Ryan, his future plans are undecided.

Gabrielle Schlicher

Daughter of Sylvia Schlicher, she plans to enter the job corp.

Emily Sergejenko

Daughter of Diane and Ernie Sergejenko, she plans to attend College of the Atlantic.

Zachary Singer

Son of Aaron and Lynette Singer, he plans to attend Duquesne University.

Ollen Stillerman

Son of Karen Stillerman and Joseph Stillerman, his future plans are undecided.

Daniel Swanson

Son of Laura Swanson, he plans to attend Mansfield University focusing on secondary education.

Daniel Timmons

Son of Billy and Tracey, he plans to attend college for criminal justice.

Alyssa Wagaman

Daughter of Todd and Jessica Walker and Tim Wagaman, she plans to pursue a career in phlebotomy.

Jonathan Wetzel

Son of Duwane and Wendy Wetzel, he plans to attend the University of Idaho.

Bayley Wilcox

Son of Kerwyn and Julie Wilcox, he plans to attend Mansfield University majoring in graphic design.

