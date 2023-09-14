ELKLAND — With the new craze of pickleball sweeping the nation, there is currently a group in the Westfield/Elkland area who have continued to offer a space to learn, play, and compete in a sport with a wide range of benefits for all ages.
The founders of the group are Spud Button and Roy Vargeson, and they are currently looking for more members to come and enjoy the sport and benefits of pickleball.
The game uses a wiffle ball and is a meld of ping pong and tennis, played on a shorter court with a shorter net.
“It’s like a little combination of ping pong, tennis, racquetball, and badminton,” Vargeson said. “It’s just a little bit different, but was designed primarily for seniors. It started in a Florida senior community, and that was great for them.”
It can be played one-on-one or two-on-two, and even though the game originators had used it as a way to keep the senior community engaged, the sport has grown in popularity for those of all ages.
“It took me two years to get this going,” Button said of starting the group. “We called the board president and they flat out said no, so the following year we went to the Wellsboro school and played at the courts up there in the winter.”
Finding a place to permanently play was one of the biggest challenges for the group, but after a lot of trial-and-error, they have now found a home at Elkland High School.
After showing that they could successfully put together a group and have a place to play, they brought their proposal back to the Northern Tioga School District, which eventually gave the pickleballers a place to play.
The group now has a contingent of players in the 12-14 mark that come and play regularly, and a list of 25 members in all, in a sport that is slowly growing in popularity across the country after being created in Florida as a sport for seniors, is now showing to be for all ages.
It’s better than a rocking chair,” Vargeson said. “The group was so excited when we got the tools, and everybody was willing to come paint lines. They learned the game, if they hadn’t played and they wanted to help us in every possible way and started to spread the word.”
Now that the group is growing strong, they are looking for more people to come out and give it a shot — even if they’ve never played before.
“It’s kind of a community thing,” Vargeson said. “I think the biggest part of this is bringing your community together.”
The group contains those of all ages as well, with players as young as 15 in attendance, showing that the game isn’t just a niche sport for seniors, but for anyone who enjoys being active and competing.
“We got a bunch of different age groups,” Button said of the demographic. “We have one who’s 15, and he loves the game. He comes every time he can.”
The group plays on Monday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elkland High School.
For those interested in joining, contact Roy Vargeson at royvarge@gmail.com or contact Spud Button.
For anyone interested in getting involved, experience and equipment are not required.
“They don’t need any equipment, because we provide that,” Button said. “They don’t need to buy insurance because we have liability covered… It costs players one dollar a night, and that just goes for the insurance every year.”
The group meets year-round and will look to continue to build and possibly even garner enough attention that the sport can grow and maybe even become a school-sanctioned sport.
“We are hoping that someday it will be recognized by the PIAA,” Vargeson said. “We want it to end up becoming a school thing.”