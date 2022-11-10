While Tioga County residents have been noticing an abundance of deer crossings and road-killed deer this fall, the Pa. Game Commission and PennDOT say it’s about the same as usual.

PA Game Comission officer Michael Steinbarger said that there are more deer visible because of the rut, or mating season, but that the increased amount seen is normal. He theorized that there could be a larger amount of deer living close to roads than in past years, creating the illusion of more deer.

Mark Verrico, county highway maintenance manager for PennDOT, echoed this, stating that there haven’t been more road-killed deer than usual this fall.

The Game Commission collects large roadkill, like deer and bears, on municipal roads, while PennDOT handles deer and smaller animals killed on state routes. Both the Game Commission and PennDOT urge drivers to report any roadkill they see while driving.

Both the Game Commission and PennDOT operate case-by-case, which means that unless somebody calls and reports the roadkill, it will not be picked up.

Calling the Game Commission or PennDOT to report roadkill is especially important after colliding with a deer.

“Some deer look like they’re fatally injured, but they’re tough. They can live long, healthy, normal lives,” said Steingraber.

While reporting road-killed or injured deer after a collision is important, both Steingraber and Verrico advised getting to a safe area as soon as possible after hitting a deer.

“Make sure you’re safe before worrying about the deer. Staying in the road stopped is likely to cause another accident,” Verrico said.

Verrico also advises drivers to stay vigilant for the second deer, as it causes the most accidents.

“Sometimes we get so focused on the first deer that jumps out in front of us that we don’t realize there is a second deer running after it,” said Verrico.

If you’re wondering what happens to road-killed deer, the Game Commission collaborates with Hunters Sharing the Harvest, a non-profit organization that supplies donated venison to food-insecure individuals in Pennsylvania.

If the deer is in good condition, the Game Commission sends it to HSH, which has a trusted network of meat processors, local food banks and charitable organizations that distribute this meat to food insecure individuals.

Steinbarger said that the Game Commission tries to eliminate waste, and this organization helps individuals and families in need.