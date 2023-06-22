Wellsboro is preparing to celebrate its second annual Tioga County Pride Day on Saturday, June 24 from 12-9 p.m.
According to Yolie Canales, co-founder of Tioga County Indivisible and a coordinator of Pride Day, Indivisible will once again sponsor the event. She said that Indivisible’s LGBTQIA Committee has worked tirelessly to organize this year’s Pride Day.
This year’s celebration will be held entirely in the Deane Center at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. Canales explained that moving the event into the theater will provide privacy and more space for guests and vendors to move about comfortably. She expects over 100 attendees for the afternoon events, which would be comparable to last year’s crowd.
Canales shared that over a dozen vendors and organizations will be present throughout the afternoon, including the Williamson High School Art Club, Momentum Music, Haven and Rewritten. Educational resources will also be available at many of the stands, so whether you’re going to celebrate or learn, there will be something for everyone.
Vanessa Le Diva will return to host another Drag Story Hour at 2 p.m., Canales said. This event will include stories, music and singing, and people of all ages are invited to attend. There will be a break from 5-6:30 p.m. during which attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants and get something to eat.
While the early afternoon is open to everyone free of charge, Canales said that admission to the evening celebration will be considered PG-13 and require a small fee.
Once everyone returns at 6:30, Canales shared that the evening events will kick off with a short reenactment of a viral video and the Poetry Slam hosted by Ashley Ensminger. She said that the event she is most excited for, like many guests, is the drag show.
According to Canales, the drag show will run from 7-9 p.m. and there are at least three performers scheduled for the evening, including Mabel Syrup, Cody Losinger and the mysterious drag king known only as El Viejo. She said that the local acapela group, Pine Pitch, will provide music. Yulie added that everyone should bring plenty of dollar bills to tip the queens and kings throughout the night.
Canales emphasized the importance ofthe community “standing with the LGBTQ community and supporting them,” and she expressed her hopes that people will show up to demonstrate that support on June 24.