TIOGA — Local students and a natural gas company partnered to provide food for families in need this Thanksgiving.

In early November, R.B. Walter Elementary School students collected coins and collected non-perishable food for families in need living in the district. Each grade was assigned items such as instant potatoes, canned veggies, stuffing, gravy, canned fruit, cake or brownie mix and cranberry sauce.

In two weeks, students raised more than $650 plus received a $500 donation from Seneca Resources to buy perishable Thanksgiving food, such as ham and turkey. In addition to the donation, Seneca Resources sent four representatives to the school to help student council members pack the non-perishable Thanksgiving food into boxes to deliver to the families.

Student council advisor Tracey Schmouder purchased hams from Weis Markets. Tom Taylor at Weis Markets helped order the hams at a discounted price.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, student council members stayed after school to hand out the boxes full of Thanksgiving food to 25 families.

The student council at R.B. Walter Elementary School is very familiar with giving out food to families. The student council hands out food every Friday to families who are enrolled in the backpack program, where students are sent home with food on Friday to ensure they have food to eat over the weekend.

The student council also did Thanksgiving food drives prior to 2020, providing 41 Thanksgiving meals to families in 2019. This is their first Thanksgiving food drive since 2019, and Schmouder and the student council are happy to provide for the school’s families again.

“I think that our food drive helps many students. I’m grateful that we can help them and they can have good food to eat. I think our backpack program is good because it can give our students a little help if they don’t have enough food,” said Kenedy VanGorden, a member of the student council.

Schmouder asked the student council members what they’re thankful for, and why it was important to help these families. “It makes their hearts feel good to do this,” Schmouder said.

“I feel like everybody should have a Thanksgiving dinner on their table. It felt good to help families in need,” said student council member Sadie Plunkert.