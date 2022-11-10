Respiratory syncytial virus is a common virus that has been infecting children across the country, as well as locally. Most adults have been exposed to RSV as children, meaning adults typically do not get the virus or it is a very mild case.

In fact, Dr. Hadeel Naqib, M.D., a pediatrician at the UPMC Wellsboro Office of Pediatrics, said that the virus used to be milder and expected in young children.

Naqib said there is usually an RSV season, much like the flu, but COVID-19 threw off its rhythm. The RSV season is usually from early winter to spring, but during its 2020 season there were nearly no RSV cases. Then, in the summer of 2021, there was a surge in RSV cases across the entire country, and now another surge is happening.

“It’s very strange,” said Naqib.

No symptoms set RSV apart from COVID-19, the flu or the common cold.

“They’re all the same,” said Naqib.

RSV lasts two to eight days on average, and it feels like a cold for a few days, the mucus in the airways causing a runny nose and coughing. After the first few days, an infected individual might notice worsening symptoms.

If an RSV infection becomes severe, likely in a child under the age of three, the individual might develop a fever and shortness of breath, or the inability to catch their breath.

Dr. Naqib said that the reason RSV affects young children and seniors is the same reason all diseases affect those groups more than the average population. Children, especially those under the age of three, have small airways, which means that the mucus produced by the virus can block a child’s airways easier than it can an adult’s.

For seniors, many have compromised immune systems or breathing difficulty, which makes the mucus more obstructive.

RSV is transmitted by coming into contact with respiratory droplets from an infected individual. RSV remains on hard surfaces for several hours, but it can survive on skin and clothes as well.

“Most people don’t realize it can live on the dermis for at least four hours,” said Naqib.

This means that sanitizing door handles won’t complete the job.

Naqib recommends that as soon as a young child comes home from school, they should change their clothes and wash their face and hands. This reduces the risk of the child picking up the virus at school and bringing it home to infect the household.