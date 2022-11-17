Fortunately, severe cases of RSV aren’t ravaging Wellsboro like the rest of the country according to Dr. Rutul Dalal, an infectious disease specialist.
“While we are still seeing RSV in the Wellsboro community, we have been fortunate to not see many of those patients needing to be hospitalized for care,” said Dalal. “For many of these patients coming in for care, we can safely send them home with guidance to help manage their symptoms.”
This was the case for Terri Kascmar’s 10-year-old son Mason who has a compromised immune system, making any illness more of a threat. Mason was congested and had a low grade fever, as well as some trouble breathing and fatigue.
He got through the illness without severe symptoms and was able to return to school in just a week. “Lots of things could make him even sicker,” said Terri. “He’s back at 110%; he’s a busy bee.”
Teaka Wilcox’s 3-month-old and 5-year-old sons also had RSV. Wilcox’s baby caught it from daycare, and the illness lasted 10 days. It was more severe than Mason’s case, as her baby’s airway is much smaller.
“On day five his breathing became labored and his nose was stuffed with mucus,” Wilcox said. “It was incredibly scary. I didn’t sleep much.”
Wilcox treated her 3-month-old with a nebulizer and, after three days, his symptoms improved significantly. Both of her sons have made a complete recovery.