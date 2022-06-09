WESTFIELD – Cowanesque Valley Indians’ senior athlete Mikey Sipps signed his national letter of intent here on Monday, June 6 to continue his football career at Division 3 Lycoming College Warriors this upcoming fall sports season.

Sipps, who was an integral part of the CV football programs turnaround, will be a solid addition to Lycoming and is coming off a stellar senior season and career with the Indians where he amassed 247 total tackles (115 his senior year), three sacks and three interceptions from the linebacker spot and has been one of the most disruptive forces on defense in the entire Northern Tier League over his career.

“I’m a little nervous, but I think everyone is when they’re moving on to the next level,” Sipps said. “But I think I have the experience and I’m ready to go. Coach (Mike) Schmitt did a great job preparing me for the future and college football which in the end was what I wanted to do.”

Sipps has been an athlete who has excelled in multiple sports during his career and despite fielding possible offers for baseball from Lycoming as well as other schools as well.

“It was hard,” Sipps said of coming to his decision of playing football at the next level. “Lycoming wanted me for baseball as well… Wrestling too, there was an opportunity. But football has always been more of my sport. I like being on a team, wrestling is individual, which is great because you know as yourself you have to depend on yourself. But with football, I just enjoy being around people and to be able to establish relationships so it was just an overall better sport for me.”

Sipps was not only a producer on the field as a player, but was touted as a great leader during his time at CV. His ability to establish relationships with teammates was always on display and played a major factor in continuing his career on the field in college.

His choice to play at Lycoming was aided by the small-school feel of the school, the proximity to home, and the family atmosphere that he has thrived in during his time competing with the Indians during his high school career.

“The vibe of a small school is pretty cool,” Sipps said. “You feel wanted and they make you feel like a family as soon as you’re there... But it felt like a pretty cool environment. I got a really good scholarship and I couldn’t turn it down.”

As he starts his career at Lycoming, Sipps hopes to be able to make an immediate impact on the field, and with his work ethic and drive hopes to see the field as early as next season as just a freshman.

When he does get his chance to make it onto the field, he hopes to be able to help his team to win in any way possible.

“I’m hoping I can get on the field a little bit and show that I can help the team in some sort of way,” Sipps said. “I’m hoping to start my freshman year or even just get in the game… I’m thinking I’m going to be able to make an impact for sure.”

Sipps, who was one of the best linebackers in the entire league last season, hopes to be able to continue playing the position he excels at during his time at Lycoming but is open to making changes to see the field.

With good size, strength and speed, he could be a defensive lineman hybrid, but plans on taking whatever opportunity come his way and running with it this upcoming season.

“I’m trying to hold that spot down (linebacker) because I did pretty decent this season in that spot,” Sipps said. “But they had a kid about the same size as me but went down to the defensive line. I haven’t played D-line a lot, but I did when I was a little younger and in 10th grade, so I mean I’m sure the switch wouldn’t be too bad. But I’d like to stay back at the linebacker spot.”

As his career as an Indian came to a close, Sipps was very happy with how his time in CV athletics played out, not only on the field but with the relationships built along the way. He pointed to the fun he had and the preparation gained as some of the biggest takeaways from his time in high school.

“My career overall was very good,” Sipps said. “I enjoyed the people and the experiences I got to have, and it was just all-around pretty fun. I feel very prepared to go to the next level and perform.”