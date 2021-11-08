Sophomore Emily Smith scored the golden goal in the second minute of overtime off an assist from sophomore Bailey Dockman to lead the Mansfield University women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Pennsylvania State Athletic (PSAC) Eastern Division foe Lock Haven University in the regular season finale on Saturday night, Nov. 6 at Karl Van Norman Field.
The Mountaineers honored seniors Meghan Noone and Stephanie Moir for their contributions to Mansfield University and the women’s soccer program. The duo helped power the Mountaineer defense to their second shutout on the season.
The Mountaineers quickly controlled possession in the opening minute of overtime and moved the ball deep into Bald Eagle territory. Dockman took a touch and lofted a cross over the defense right to Smith, who collected and fired a one-timer past a the diving keeper for the dagger. The goal was Smith’s third on the season and the assist was the first of Dockman’s career.
The Bald Eagles doubled the Mountaineers in shots (21-10) and led 8-2 in shots on goal, but MU doubled LHU in corner kicks 6-3 to even out the offensive production.
Every time either offense would threaten, it was the defenses that came up with the big play throughout regulation.
Freshman Katelyn Rueppel led the Mountaineers in shots with three, while Smith and Noone accounted for the Mounties’ shots on goal. Moir earned the win in net, finishing with eight saves.
Kylie Auman was dealt the loss for LHU, finishing with one save. Josie Swartz led the Bald Eagles’ offense with four shots, including one on goal.
The Mountaineers earned their second win on the season and first in the PSAC East, while LHU falls to 5-12-1 overall and 3-12-1 in the conference.
Saturday’s contest concluded the 2021 women’s soccer regular season.